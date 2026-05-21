Casemiro is set to join Inter Miami after leaving Manchester United this summer

The experienced midfielder is excited to play alongside Messi and other stars in MLS

United's wage bill relief coincides with team restructuring under Michael Carrick

Casemiro is reportedly closing in on a move to Major League Soccer after deciding Inter Miami will be his next club once he leaves Manchester United this summer.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder is expected to end his four-year spell at Old Trafford following an impressive campaign in which he scored a personal-best nine goals and helped United secure a top-three Premier League finish under Michael Carrick.

Casemiro is reportedly nearing a move to Major League Soccer as his Manchester United stint comes to an end. Image credit: Man United

Source: Getty Images

Casemiro to join Inter Miami in MLS?

Despite attracting interest from clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Brazil, Casemiro is said to have prioritised a switch to the United States.

According to TEAMtalk, the 34-year-old is particularly excited by Inter Miami’s ambitious project and the opportunity to play alongside stars such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

Sources indicate a lucrative agreement has already been reached, with Casemiro set to earn significantly higher wages in Florida.

The midfielder has also reportedly turned down interest from LA Galaxy, despite the club holding his MLS discovery rights.

Inter Miami are believed to be confident of finalising the move before the upcoming World Cup, with Casemiro viewed as another statement signing capable of bringing leadership and elite-level experience to the squad.

For Manchester United, the departure would also ease the wage bill considerably as Carrick continues reshaping the team ahead of the new season.

Source: YEN.com.gh