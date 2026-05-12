UEFA has moved swiftly to confirm the officiating team for this season’s Champions League final in Budapest

The showpiece event will pit reigning champions PSG against Premier League leaders Arsenal in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter

Interestingly, this year’s final will kick off earlier than the traditional time slot, with UEFA explaining the reason behind the unusual decision

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UEFA has confirmed that German referee Daniel Siebert will officiate the 2026 Champions League final between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

The appointment was announced by the UEFA Referees Committee on Monday, May 11, ahead of the final scheduled for May 30 at the Puskás Aréna.

For Siebert, it marks another major milestone in his refereeing career as he prepares to take charge of his first UEFA club competition final.

German referee Daniel Siebert will handle the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on May 30, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Photos by Franck Fife and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA names Champions League final referee

According to UEFA, the 42-year-old has been an international referee since 2015 and has handled several high-profile European fixtures over the years.

This season alone, Siebert has officiated nine Champions League matches, including Arsenal’s quarter-final first-leg clash against Sporting CP and their semi-final second-leg win over Atlético Madrid.

He also took charge of the 2025 Europa League semi-final between Man United and Athletic Club, according to Manchester Evening News.

Siebert previously officiated matches at both UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024.

He will be assisted in Budapest by fellow Germans Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, while Swiss referee Sandro Schärer will serve as the fourth official.

VAR duties will be handled by Bastian Dankert, with Robert Schröder as assistant VAR and Spain’s Carlos Del Cerro Grande providing VAR support.

Arsenal and PSG set for blockbuster final

This year’s final is already shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated in recent memory.

Arsenal secured their place in the final after defeating Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the second leg.

Watch Saka's goal, as shared on YouTube:

It is the Gunners’ first Champions League final appearance since 2006 as Mikel Arteta continues his impressive rebuild in North London.

Standing in Arsenal’s way are defending champions PSG, who edged past Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final tie to reach a second straight final.

Under Luis Enrique, the French champions have become one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking sides, scoring 44 goals in the competition this season.

Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique will cross paths for the fourth time in the Champions League when they meet in this season's final. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, UEFA has also confirmed an earlier kick-off time for the final.

Traditionally, Champions League finals begin at 7 pm Ghana time, but this year’s showpiece will start at 4 pm GMT.

Explaining the decision earlier in the season, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said:

"With this change, we are placing the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning. The new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved."

Harry Kane predicts UCL final winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane shared his thoughts on who could win this season’s Champions League title.

Speaking ahead of the final, the Bayern Munich striker admitted he expects a very close contest between Arsenal and PSG but tipped the French champions as favourites.

Source: YEN.com.gh