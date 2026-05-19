Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after 10 trophy-filled years at the Etihad Stadium

The Spaniard signed Ghana's Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth during the 2026 January transfer window

Pep Guardiola has won 20 trophies since taking charge of Manchester City before the start of the 2016/17 season

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Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing to end his long spell at Manchester City, with reports suggesting the Spanish manager could step down once the current season concludes.

The future of the veteran tactician has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, despite City remaining locked in a fierce Premier League title race with Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola, who signed Antoine Semenyo in January 2026, is reportedly set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola, who signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January, has been chasing a seventh league crown since taking charge at the Etihad and has continued to keep City among England’s elite.

Will Pep Guardiola leave Manchester City?

According to The Standard, the 55-year-old is expected to walk away after spending a decade with the Sky Blues in Manchester.

An official statement could reportedly arrive on Sunday, May 24, when City host Aston Villa in their final match of the campaign.

Guardiola has guided the club to 20 titles, including four consecutive league titles and famously delivered their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023.

His possible departure could reshape the managerial landscape this summer, especially with several major clubs already making changes in the dugout.

Meanwhile, Arsenal strengthened their title hopes after edging Burnley 1-0, piling pressure on Guardiola’s side heading into the closing stages of the season.

Guardiola's first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo had opened up about the first conversation he had with Pep Guardiola following his move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City.

The Ghana forward said that he was personally contacted and welcomed to the Etihad Stadium, with his new manager praising his qualities and explaining how he could fit into the team’s structures.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh