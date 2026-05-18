Roy Keane’s unexpected backing of £100m target Elliot Anderson adds fresh fuel to the Manchester United and Manchester City transfer battle.

The key Nottingham Forest player is expected to make England's 2026 World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel

Former Roy Keane has given his backing to Elliot Anderson as the Nottingham Forest midfielder continues to attract major interest from Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Forest have reportedly placed a £100million valuation on the 23-year-old, who joined from Newcastle United in 2024 and has quickly developed into one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders.

Manchester United transfer target Elliot Anderson earns major praise from Roy Keane amid growing £100m valuation and Premier League interest. Image credit Dan Mullan

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Man United and Man City battle for Anderson

Keane praised Anderson’s progress while speaking on Sky Sports, highlighting how well he has adapted to international football with England and earned regular praise from the national team manager.

As the Manchester Evening News stated, he suggested the midfielder has shown maturity and has already made a strong impact at the international level.

Manchester United and City are both monitoring the situation closely, with Anderson also expected to be involved for England at the upcoming World Cup.

Keane added that experience will be key, noting that young players can sometimes overthink at the international level.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick also praised Elliot Anderson’s importance to Forest, while Gareth Barry advised the midfielder to consider regular game time when weighing up his next move.

As things stand now, his future remains uncertain amid growing transfer speculation this summer transfer window.

Source: YEN.com.gh