Jude Bellingham clashed with Ghana coaches after a tense half-time moment during England’s World Cup match

Carlos Queiroz explained that the confrontation started after Bellingham’s late challenge on a Ghanaian defender

Real Madrid star Bellingham broke Wayne Rooney’s England record by reaching 50 caps at the age of 22

Jude Bellingham was involved in a heated confrontation with Ghana’s coaching staff after a fiery half-time exchange during England’s World Cup clash against the Black Stars in Boston.

England were frustrated by Ghana during a goalless first half, with Thomas Tuchel’s side struggling to break down a disciplined Ghana team.

Jude Bellingham clashes with Carlos Queiroz after a tense half-time moment during England vs Ghana World Cup match. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Moments before the half-time whistle, Bellingham committed a cynical foul on Jerome Opoku near the dugouts but escaped without receiving a yellow card.

As players and staff made their way towards the tunnel, the Real Madrid midfielder became involved in a heated argument with Ghana coach John Paintsil.

Both men appeared to exchange angry words, with the confrontation reportedly including strong language as tensions rose between the two camps.

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz then became involved, making comments towards Bellingham and attempting to approach the England midfielder.

However, Queiroz was held back by members of Ghana’s backroom staff before the situation escalated further.

England assistant coach Anthony Barry and Bellingham’s close friend Morgan Rogers also stepped in to calm the midfielder down.

Images from the incident also appeared to show Noni Madueke reacting during the heated exchange involving the Ghana technical team.

Carlos Queiroz explains Bellingham confrontation

After England and Ghana played out a 0-0 draw, Queiroz explained why he became involved in the incident.

“My intention was to tell him [Bellingham] to cool down with that tackle that he did,” Queiroz said.

“Could be a yellow card, clearly, because he went with the foot against our player.

“I was worried because my player was not in 100 per cent health.

“He had a bad reaction with [saying] some bad names and that’s why it started.”

Speaking further during his press conference, the former Portugal manager played down the incident and insisted it was simply part of football.

“It is just football, team-mates, trying to win the games, it was nothing special, just that emotional moment, that moment when you have one word out of the vocabulary that creates a bit of fire.

“But immediately as professionals we cool down.”

When asked to repeat the word Bellingham allegedly used, Queiroz responded:

“It’s just normal things in football.

“Football cannot turn into a saloon of dancing with tuxedos… this is something for brave people, we don’t want to turn football into dancing with tuxedos, it’s not dancing, it’s not a show.”

Jude Bellingham Involved in Heated Half-Time Row With Ghana Coaches During World Cup Clash

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham makes England history despite draw

The incident came during a milestone match for Bellingham, who was making his 50th appearance for England.

At just 22 years and 359 days old, the Real Madrid star broke Wayne Rooney’s record to become the youngest player to reach 50 caps for the Three Lions.

Despite the heated moment, Bellingham and England were unable to find a breakthrough against Ghana as the match ended without a goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh