Kessben TV presenter, DJ KA, has announced that he had built his own studio during the period when he was embroiled in his private video scandal

The clip of the media personality went viral on July 21, 2026, sparking widespread reactions, with the presenter claiming he was being blackmailed

Kessben TV's DJ KA further sent a heartfelt appreciation to all his friends and loved ones who helped him through the difficult chapter of his life

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Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Kwadwo Adu Ntim, has made a big announcement about his career after his private video sparked heated controversy on social media.

DJ KA is set to launch his own studio following his private video scandal. Image credit: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In an interview shared on X by INFO360GH on August 12, 2026, DJ KA claimed he has been able to build his own studio during the period of his leaked tape.

According to the media personality, he would soon launch it.

Mentioning some names, he further thanked his friends, including the popular Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah, who rendered support to him in such a difficult time in his life.

DJ KA's leaked video scandal

DJ KA became embroiled in a viral private-video controversy in July 2026 after his private moment with Ama Parone trended.

The media personality later addressed the matter, saying the video was old and had been recorded several years earlier.

He added that he mistakenly shared the video on Snapchat and has been used to blackmail him for the past years.

DJ KA also issued an apology and maintained that he did not release the footage online.

Unfortunately, the controversy eventually led to Kessben Media taking him off air while an internal investigation was being conducted.

Management said it would provide him with counselling and other support during the process.

The recent development in the career of DJ KA has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The X video of DJ KA is below.

Police arrest 2 over DJ KA's leaked video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kessben Media's Nana Frimpong Zigah confirmed on United Showbiz on July 25, 2026, that the Ghana Police and the Cyber Authority have arrested two people in connection with DJ KA's leaked video.

Zigah raised concerns that a second video circulating online may be AI-generated, with police now investigating both clips.

DJ KA has not been sacked or suspended but has stepped aside temporarily at the request of management to focus on his mental health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh