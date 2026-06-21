Jeremy Doku says he wants to attend the birth of his first child despite the timing potentially clashing with the World Cup

A French TV presenter criticised his decision, sparking a heated debate over family and football priorities

Doku also missed Belgium’s match against Iran after suffering a relapse of a respiratory infection

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Jeremy Doku has faced criticism after revealing that he plans to leave Belgium’s World Cup squad if needed to attend the birth of his first child, although many have defended the Manchester City winger’s decision.

The 24-year-old’s wife, Shireen, is expected to give birth to their baby boy during the second week of July, which falls around the quarter-final stage of this summer’s tournament.

Jeremy Doku Faces Backlash Over Plan to Leave World Cup for Birth of First Child

Source: Instagram

Earlier this week, Doku explained that he wants to be present for the special moment if the timing clashes with Belgium’s World Cup schedule.

“It depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” Doku told reporters.

“If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations.”

“I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations,” Doku added. “We'll see what we can do.”

Many people have supported Doku’s position given the importance of becoming a parent for the first time, but his comments sparked controversy after French television presenter France Pierron criticised the decision.

French presenter attacks Doku’s World Cup decision

Speaking on a programme on Friday, L’Équipe presenter France Pierron questioned why Doku would consider leaving a World Cup campaign for the birth of his child.

“You can't miss a World Cup. And now, you're not going to the match to cut an umbilical cord?” Pierron said.

“You have the chance to participate in a World Cup, and there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place, but you're going to leave all that to go and witness the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the father is useless, he has a role as an extra.”

Her comments were challenged by Brahim Asloum, a former boxer who was also appearing on the show.

“What do you mean, we're useless?” Asloum replied. “Who's encouraging us?”

However, Pierron continued to defend her position.

“The midwife doesn't know how to do it? Meanwhile, you're going to waste 10 hours, you're going to get exhausted, you're going to have an emotional meltdown, you're going to be completely deflated by your World Cup,” she said.

Asloum disagreed and insisted that family should come before football.

“A baby is your whole life,” he said. “You can win a World Cup or miss it, but once it's over, it's over.”

Pierron responded: “But Brahim, your baby will always be there.”

Source: YEN.com.gh