An old spiritual message of Prophet Roja predicting doom on the 2026 World Cup has resurfaced amid the ongoing tournament

The Ghanaian man of God stated that the World Cup might not hold due to what he claimed to be a massive war in the United States of America

With the tournament still in progress, many believe Prophet Roja's prediction has failed, sparking widespread reactions on social media

Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja's past dire prophecy on the 2026 World Cup has resurfaced, causing a stir.

Prophet Roja's throwback doom prophecy on the 2026 World Cup appears to fail amid the ongoing tournament. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: TikTok

In a video dated back to December, 2025, Prophet Roja, who was speaking in an interview on Nhyira FM, disclosed that the World Cup might not come off.

According to him, from what he was seeing, there was going to be a ‘big war’ in America that might affect the tournament.

“If the mercies of God do not locate Ghana and the world, the 2026 World Cup might not come on,” he said.

“I am seeing a big war happening in America that may disrupt the World Cup,” he added.

Amid the ongoing tournament, many social media users believe the prophecy has reportedly failed, sparking reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the spiritual message is below:

Reactions to Roja's doom World Cup prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja's old prediction appeared to fail.

Mr White wrote:

“Now that the World Cup has started, what is he saying about it?”

Oforiwaa Josephine wrote:

“Hmmmm, now that it has failed, they will come and tell us they prayed about it.”

G-Promoter wrote:

“Now we have started the World Cup. Shame.”

Prophet Roja's past prediction of an impending rainstorm and flooding appears fulfilled after a May disaster. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Roja's 2026 flood prophecy appears fulfilled

Meanwhile, Roja's prophecy of an impending rainstorm accompanied by flooding in 2026 appeared to have been fulfilled after disaster reports in May.

In a video believed to have been recorded on 10th October, 2025, Prophet Roja, who was in an interview on Angel FM 96.1, warned that Ghana was not going to experience fire outbreaks as it did in 2025; however, the country will be hit by rainstorms.

“I heard the voice of God, 2026 is not coming with fire like 2025 but heavy rains,” he said.

Prophet Roja further warned people living in flood-prone areas, saying

“I am advising people living in flood-prone areas to start vacating their homes immediately, but the rain will be intense.”

In May 2026, there were several reports of flooding in Accra after a series of heavy downpours, sparking concerns among Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas.

Reacting to the reports, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) outlined areas it considers flood-prone in Greater Accra, among others.

The organisation singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for David Dontoh

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied impending danger for Ghanaian actor David Dontoh.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral online, the cleric stated that the veteran actor needed prayers to save his life.

His prophecy stirred mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians slamming Prophet Roja for trying to gain prominence.

Source: YEN.com.gh