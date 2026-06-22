Lionel Messi has surpassed Asamoah Gyan to become the player with the most penalty misses in World Cup history

Opta Analyst confirmed Messi has taken 7 and missed 42.86% in World Cup history, more than any other player

Despite the miss against Austria, Messi scored to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history

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Lionel Messi has broken Asamoah Gyan's unwanted record for the most penalty misses in FIFA World Cup history.

The 39-year-old chalked the unpalatable milestone after failing to convert from the spot against Austria in Argentina's matchday two fixture at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Opta Analyst, Messi has now missed three penalties across World Cup tournaments — against Iceland in 2018, Poland in 2022, and Austria in 2026.

Lionel Messi breaks Asamoah Gyan's unwanted World Cup record after his penalty miss against Austria on June 22, 2026. Photo by Michael Steele and Gianluigi Guercia.

Source: Getty Images

Messi overtakes Gyan's penalty miss record

Gyan's two missed penalties were among the most memorable moments in Ghanaian football history.

He first missed from the spot during Ghana's famous 2-0 victory over Czechia at the 2006 World Cup — the same match in which he scored the Black Stars' first-ever World Cup goal.

His second, and more haunting miss, came in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals against Uruguay, when a late penalty that could have sent Ghana into the semi-finals was struck against the crossbar.

Messi, who has now taken more penalties than any player in World Cup history with seven, has scored four and failed to convert three, with two saved and one missed across his appearances.

The moment drew polarising reactions on social media, with many fans quick to defend the Argentine icon.

@Agyeiwaa_1 wrote:

"De missed this one on purpose so it doesn't count."

@FootyVaultFC added:

"He just didn't want to get the record on a pen he's the GOAT."

@CatenaccioEra reflected:

"That proves he's human after all."

World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Asamoah Gyan's Unwanted Record After Penalty Miss. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

The record Messi has broken carries particular significance for Ghanaian football fans, given how deeply Gyan's 2010 penalty miss remains etched in the nation's sporting memory.

That moment against Uruguay, with the Black Stars agonisingly close to a historic semi-final appearance, has long been regarded as one of the most heartbreaking episodes in African football history.

Watch Gyan's infamous penalty miss, as shared on YouTube:

Messi's latest World Cup chapter, penalty miss notwithstanding, continues to add to a tournament record that grows more remarkable with each passing edition.

Messi becomes greatest goal scorer at World Cup

Despite the penalty miss, Messi remained the decisive figure in Argentina's fixture.

He scored from open play to break the deadlock against Austria, a goal that cemented his status as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Watch Messi's record-breaking goal, as shared on X:

He surpasses the feat chalked by Miroslav Klose, who bagged 16 goals. Messi was level with the German football great after his hat-trick against Algeria on June 17.

With his brace against Austria, Messi stands alone as the greatest goal scorer in the history of football's biggest competition, according to Goal.

Algeria lodges complaint over unseen Messi red card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversy surrounding Lionel Messi's red card deepened after Algeria lodged a complaint with FIFA over officiating decisions in their World Cup defeat to Argentina.

The complaint has added another twist to an already heated World Cup storyline.

Source: YEN.com.gh