Algeria have reportedly filed a complaint with FIFA over refereeing decisions during their World Cup defeat to Argentina, including the Lionel Messi challenge on Aissa Mandi

Thierry Henry disagreed that Messi deserved a red card, arguing the forward appeared to be challenging for the ball rather than acting with bad intentions

The FAF has also raised concerns over an Alexis Mac Allister incident as Algeria prepare for a crucial must-win match against Jordan

The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) has reportedly demanded answers from FIFA’s referee committee following their 2026 World Cup opening match against Argentina.

Lionel Messi produced a historic performance in Argentina’s first game of the tournament, scoring a stunning hat-trick as the reigning champions secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria.

Lionel Messi Red Card Controversy Escalates as Algeria Reportedly Take Complaint to FIFA

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However, despite Messi’s memorable night, Algeria strongly believe the Argentina captain should not have remained on the pitch until the final whistle.

According to Algerian outlets TSA and Compétition, citing official federation sources, the Algerian Football Federation has reportedly submitted a formal protest to FIFA over the officiating during the match.

The complaint is reportedly directed at Polish referee Szymon Marciniak and the VAR officials involved in the match, with Algeria questioning several key decisions that they believe affected the outcome.

The main controversy occurred in the 32nd minute when the FAF claimed Messi committed a red-card offence after his studs caught the calf of Algeria defender Aissa Mandi during a challenge.

Marciniak awarded a foul but decided against showing a card, while VAR also did not intervene for a review.

The decision immediately sparked debate across football circles, with many discussing whether the challenge deserved a sending-off.

Thierry Henry gives verdict on Messi incident

Former France striker Thierry Henry also weighed in on the controversy but disagreed with the idea that Messi should have received a red card.

While acknowledging there was significant contact during the challenge, Henry explained that Messi appeared to be attempting to play the ball rather than deliberately trying to hurt his opponent.

The Arsenal legend suggested the referee’s decision was understandable because there was no clear evidence of malicious intent behind the challenge.

However, Algeria’s complaints did not end with the Messi incident.

Algeria raise second officiating complaint

The FAF reportedly believes another major decision was missed by Marciniak’s team during the match.

The second flashpoint came in the 74th minute following a collision involving Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Algerian officials argue that the Liverpool player caught Ibrahim Maza in the face with an elbow and should have been shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

The incident has added to Algeria’s frustration after they felt multiple decisions went against them during their opening World Cup fixture.

Despite the complaints, Argentina’s victory means Algeria now face pressure heading into their remaining Group J matches.

What’s next for Algeria?

Vladimir Petkovic’s side now face a difficult challenge as they attempt to recover from their opening defeat.

With no points on the board, Algeria know another disappointing result could seriously damage their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Their next match against Jordan on Tuesday, June 24, has become a crucial fixture for both teams, with the two nations battling to keep their World Cup ambitions alive after losing their opening games.

For now, the focus remains on the controversy surrounding Argentina’s victory, with Algeria seeking answers over the decisions that shaped their tournament start.

Source: YEN.com.gh