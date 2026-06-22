Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has boldly predicted that the Black Stars will defeat England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The popular man of God singled out England's No. 4 [an Arsenal midfielder] as the player who will 'gift' Ghana the victory

The video has gone viral on social media, with Ghanaians divided over whether to take the prophecy seriously

Renowned clergyman Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has set social media ablaze after boldly predicting that the Black Stars will defeat England at the 2026 World Cup.

In a video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy can be seen addressing a congregation in what appears to be a church setting.

England vs Ghana: Prophet Telvin Sowah Predicts Outcome of World Cup 2026 Clash. Photo credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty, Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook and Robert Cianflone/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Telvin predicts England vs Ghana outcome

Speaking with conviction, he declared that England's No. 4 [Declan Rice] would be the one to "gift" Ghana the victory.

The man of God didn't stop there. He went on to proclaim that from the 41st minute onwards, the Black Stars would 'colonise' the Three Lions, leaving the English players 'sweating' while their Ghanaian counterparts rejoiced.

Despite England being 'busy' in the game, as he saw in the prophetic realm, Prophet Telvin insisted it would all amount to nothing as the Black Stars would emerge victorious.

Watch Prophet Telvin's prediction, as shared on X:

The prophecy tapped into a deeply rooted tradition in Ghana, where religious figures frequently weigh in on major national events — football included.

Whether it's prayers before a match or prophetic declarations from the pulpit, faith and football are rarely far apart in Ghana.

Reactions to the England vs Ghana prophecy

As expected, the video has been met with a wave of reactions, ranging from laughter to outright scepticism.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users after the viral prophecy clip began making the rounds.

@raymondnyamador said:

"This is a false prophecy."

@Buokrom_Lukaku wrote:

"Rice b number 4. Meaning Ghana to cook jollof rice on the field 😂😆😅. Eeih Ama Ghana. I figa football was about preparations & tactics. Now Ebi prophetic altar 🤣"

@benkymens commented:

"Every week there's a new fake prophet making headlines. This can't continue."

@KUMASI_MP reasoned:

"Did you hear him saying it's a prophecy??? It could be some jokes, maybe."

England vs Ghana: Prophet Telvin Sowah Predicts Outcome of World Cup 2026 Clash. Photos by Charlotte Wilson and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

England vs Ghana: Match preview

The clash between England and Ghana stands out as one of the most eagerly anticipated group-stage encounters at the 2026 World Cup.

While the two nations share deep historical ties, they have met only once on the football pitch – a friendly at the iconic Wembley Stadium in 2011.

On that occasion, England appeared destined for victory after Andy Carroll's opener, only for Asamoah Gyan to produce a brilliant solo effort deep into stoppage time to salvage a draw for the Black Stars.

Fifteen years on, the stakes are considerably higher. With both teams having won their opening Group L matches, the showdown on June 23 could prove decisive in determining who finishes top of the group and gains a potentially favourable route into the knockout stages.

Shearer backs England to beat Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Shearer is backing England to beat Ghana comfortably in their World Cup Group L showdown.

The former Three Lions striker believes England's convincing win over Croatia and the strength of their squad give them the edge heading into the contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh