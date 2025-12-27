A Ghanaian Member of Parliament once alleged Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed the 2010 World Cup penalty

The former Sunderland and Udinese striker hit the bar from 12 yards against Uruguay in the quarter-final in South Africa

Asamoah Gyan's spot kick hit the bar in Johannesburg, with the South American giants triumphing in the subsequent penalty shootout

A Ghanaian lawmaker previously sparked controversy by alleging that Asamoah Gyan deliberately missed his famous extra-time penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, an MP for the National Democratic Congress, once claimed the former Black Stars captain’s political leanings affected his commitment and performances while representing Ghana.

A Ghanaian MP claims Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed a penalty in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

At the first World Cup staged on African soil, a Ghana side captained by then Sunderland defender John Mensah finished second in Group D, emerging as the only African nation to reach the knockout rounds.

In the Round of 16, Gyan struck in extra time to send the Black Stars into the quarter-finals after Landon Donovan had earlier cancelled out Kevin-Prince Boateng’s penalty opener.

Facing Uruguay with a place in the semi-finals at stake, Ghana stood on the brink of history as the match once again drifted into extra time.

With the tie appearing to head for a penalty shootout, Ghana were handed a dramatic lifeline when Luis Suárez was sent off for his now-infamous handball on the goal line.

Gyan took responsibility from the spot but missed, and although he later converted in the shootout, the Black Stars were eventually knocked out on penalties.

Two years after retiring from football, Gyan entered Ghanaian politics, accepting a role on the manifesto committee of the New Patriotic Party, rivals of the NDC.

Asamoah Gyan's spot kick hit the bar in Johannesburg, with Uruguay triumphing in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Why Gyan missed penalty vs Uruguay

Speaking on Ghanaian radio in 2024, Dafeamekpor alleged that Gyan deliberately missed the decisive 2010 penalty because of his perceived allegiance to the NPP.

'I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC,' the legislator told Radio XYZ via Myjoyonline.

'It's today that I've come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.'

Watch Gyan's infamous penalty miss vs Uruguay:

MP apologised to Gyan

However, after receiving backlash for his comments made about Ghana's all-time top scorer, Dafeamekpor moved quickly to issue an apology to Gyan.

"The Black Stars & other national teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page via Modern Ghana.

"Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments."

At the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, Gyan again missed a crucial penalty, failing to score against eventual champions Zambia as Ghana exited in the semi-finals.

Although he announced an “indefinite hiatus” from international duty after that miss, Gyan returned to the national team later the same year and eventually retired in 2022 as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, with 51 goals in 109 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

