Jude Bellingham avoided a possible red card after covering his mouth during an exchange with Jordan Ayew

FIFA introduced a new rule targeting players who hide their mouths during confrontational moments

England’s goalless draw with Ghana raised concerns after the Three Lions struggled to create chances

Jude Bellingham escaped a potential red card during England’s disappointing 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana after being caught covering his mouth during an exchange with an opponent.

The Three Lions struggled in their second Group L fixture, failing to register a shot on target for almost an hour as Ghana frustrated Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Jude Bellingham avoided a possible red card after covering his mouth during an exchange with Jordan Ayew. Photo by Marcel Bonte

Source: Getty Images

England’s best chance came late in the match when Nico O’Reilly’s close-range header hit the crossbar, before Harry Kane blasted the rebound high into the stands.

The result followed a tense first half where Bellingham became involved in a heated exchange with Ghana’s bench.

The Real Madrid midfielder had a foul-mouthed confrontation with Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz, who later claimed Bellingham’s language increased tensions between the two teams.

However, another incident involving Bellingham went largely unnoticed during the drama of the match, a moment that could have put the England star at risk of being sent off.

Why Jude Bellingham risked a red card

So why was Bellingham not shown a red card after a VAR review during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw in Boston? The key factor was the context behind the gesture.

Covering the mouth itself is not against the rules. The offence only applies when a player uses the gesture during a confrontational exchange with another player.

While his heated argument with Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz attracted most of the attention, it was a separate and quieter moment involving Ghana forward Jordan Ayew that raised the bigger disciplinary question.

Cameras showed Bellingham speaking to Ayew while covering his mouth, a gesture FIFA has specifically addressed with new regulations introduced for the 2026 World Cup.

Under the updated rules, referees now have the power to send players off if they hide their mouths during certain heated or hostile interactions.

The rule was introduced after the fallout from Gianluca Prestianni’s six-match ban for using homophobic language towards Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match in February.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was already punished by the new law during this tournament after being sent off against Turkey when VAR spotted the gesture and alerted the referee.

Bellingham avoided a similar punishment because his conversation with Ayew was not considered confrontational.

The rule only applies when covering the mouth is linked to a hostile exchange. Ayew’s reaction appeared calm, which likely helped keep Bellingham on the pitch.

In contrast, Turkey’s Mert Mulder reacted immediately by approaching the referee during his own incident, which contributed to the decision to punish him.

Pierluigi Collina explains FIFA’s new mouth-covering rule

FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina explained via BBC Sports the reasoning behind the rule before the tournament began.

“If the conversation is friendly, they can continue to do it without any problem. When the conversation is confrontational, covering the mouth means that you are doing something very wrong, potentially, and the sanction is the red card,” Collina said.

Had officials judged Bellingham’s exchange differently, England could have lost one of their most important players ahead of their crucial final Group L match.

The incident added another layer of frustration to an already disappointing night for Tuchel’s side in Boston, with England left relieved that the midfielder avoided a damaging suspension.

Source: YEN.com.gh