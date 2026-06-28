Carlos Queiroz believes Ghana’s loss to Croatia provided important lessons ahead of the knockout stage

Tactical changes against Croatia improved Ghana’s performance, with Abdul Fatawu and a 4-4-2 system helping the team fight back

Ghana must defeat Colombia in the Round of 32 to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz believes the Black Stars’ defeat to Croatia could turn out to be a valuable lesson as they prepare for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Philadelphia on Saturday, denying the Black Stars the chance to finish second in Group L.

Carlos Queiroz backs Ghana to bounce back after Croatia loss at World Cup 2026

Source: Getty Images

However, Ghana still advanced to the Round of 32 after securing qualification as one of the best third-placed teams at the tournament.

For Queiroz, the most important outcome from the match was not the result but the experience and lessons his players gained ahead of their next challenge against Colombia.

“The best thing of this game is what we learned from the game,” Queiroz said.

“We learned a lot of things in terms of our evolution, our progress.”

The Portuguese coach, who previously managed Iran and Egypt, explained that the match also helped him understand more about his squad as he continues to build the team after taking charge earlier this year.

“My fourth game gave me a clear picture about the performance of some players and what to do differently in the next coming games,” he added.

Queiroz sees positives from Ghana’s second-half response

Despite losing the match, Queiroz highlighted Ghana’s improved performance after the break, when tactical changes allowed the Black Stars to take more control of the game.

The introduction of Abdul Fatawu and a change to a 4-4-2 formation brought more attacking energy, helping Ghana create more opportunities against Croatia.

Derrick Luckassen eventually scored the equaliser after a lengthy VAR review, giving Ghana hope of earning a result.

However, Nikola Vlasic’s late goal secured all three points for Croatia and left Ghana with defeat.

Still, Queiroz believes the way his team responded in the second half was an encouraging sign heading into the knockout rounds.

The coach has consistently stressed that building a competitive team takes time, with difficult moments providing important lessons rather than reasons for emotional reactions.

Ghana turn focus to Colombia battle

Queiroz’s attention now shifts to Colombia, who finished top of Group K after an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

With the knockout rounds offering no room for mistakes, the Ghana coach is expected to use the tactical lessons from the Croatia match as the Black Stars chase a place in the last 16.

Ghana will face the South Americans in Kansas City knowing that only victory will keep their World Cup journey alive.

The Black Stars will now look to turn their Croatia setback into motivation as they aim to continue their historic campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh