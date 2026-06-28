Ghana qualifies for World Cup knockout rounds despite losing 2-1 to Croatia

Hundreds of Ghana fans denied entry after travelling 5,000 miles to the match

Confusion over ticketing marred the experience for supporters outside Lincoln Financial Field

Ghana have reached the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since their famous run to the 2010 quarter-finals, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against Croatia on Saturday night.

The Black Stars had already done enough in their opening group matches to secure qualification before the final fixture, and their third-place finish means they will now face Colombia in the Round of 32.

Ghana Fans Travel 5,000 Miles to World Cup Only to Be Denied Entry at the Gate

Source: Getty Images

However, while Ghana celebrated another step in their World Cup journey, the experience was completely different for hundreds of supporters outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Some fans travelled more than 5,000 miles from Accra to watch the Black Stars in action, only to end up watching the match from outside the stadium after failing to get through the gates.

Hundreds of Ghana fans denied entry against Croatia

According to The Athletic, confusion surrounded the ticket situation, with people outside the stadium unsure who was responsible for the missing tickets.

Some supporters believed a fan association representative was supposed to arrive with the tickets, while another fan claimed tickets promised to the group had instead been sold through the resale market.

As kick-off approached, the situation became increasingly tense.

Police presence at the entrance doubled and then tripled, with officers saying they were there for “security” reasons and as a “precaution.”

There were a few heated moments, but most Ghana fans remained patient, checking their phones and waiting for a solution.

Nothing came.

Around 30 minutes after the match started, police moved the group away from the entrance and back towards the parking areas.

For many fans from Africa and Asia, reaching the United States for the 2026 World Cup has already been a difficult journey due to visa refusals and entry issues making headlines throughout the group stage.

These Ghana supporters had overcome those challenges.

They had made it into the country and reached the stadium — but were still denied the chance to watch the action despite being only a short distance from the pitch.

The exact reason behind the ticket problem remains unclear, but for those supporters, it is an experience they are unlikely to repeat in the knockout rounds.

Ghana’s defeat to Croatia still sends them through

On the pitch, Croatia opened the scoring in the 31st minute through Petar Sucic, who fired in a long-range effort to give his side the lead.

Ghana responded in the second half, with Derrick Luckassen forcing the ball home from a set piece in the 73rd minute after a lengthy VAR review.

The comeback did not last long.

Nikola Vlasic restored Croatia’s advantage in the 83rd minute, heading in from a Luka Modric corner.

The assist also created history for Modric, with the 40-year-old becoming the oldest player ever to provide a World Cup assist.

The result confirmed England as Group L winners, with Croatia finishing second.

Ghana ended the group stage in third place but progressed as one of the best-performing third-place teams.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to Colombia and a knockout clash where their travelling supporters will be hoping for a much better experience — and a chance to finally get inside the stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh