Lionel Messi has already broken seven major World Cup records during his historic 2026 campaign

The 39-year-old leads the Golden Boot race while becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick

Argentina are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, with Messi aiming to add another legendary achievement

Lionel Messi’s incredible 2026 FIFA World Cup journey is already rewriting the record books as the Argentina captain continues to create history at the biggest tournament in football.

The reigning Golden Ball winner from the 2022 World Cup has carried his incredible form into this year’s competition, leading the Golden Boot race despite being 39 years old.

Messi’s performances during the group stage have produced a series of historic achievements, with the Argentina superstar breaking some of the most impressive records in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi has already shattered 7 all-time World Cup records in 2026

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s record-breaking World Cup run continues

According to Squawka, Messi has already broken several all-time World Cup records after just three group-stage appearances at the 2026 tournament.

The Argentine has set new marks for:

Most goals in World Cup history

Most goals scored from outside the box in World Cup history

Most chances created in World Cup history

First player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches

Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick

Messi added to his historic list of achievements after scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening match, becoming the oldest player ever to score three goals in a World Cup game at the age of 39.

He also became the first player in history to score in seven straight World Cup matches, extending a run that began during Argentina’s successful 2022 campaign.

With more knockout games still ahead, Messi has the opportunity to add even more records to his name and further strengthen his status as one of the greatest players in World Cup history.

Messi’s World Cup mission is far from complete

Despite all the records already achieved, Messi and Argentina remain focused on the bigger goal — winning the tournament again.

The defending champions are aiming to reach at least five more matches and return to the final, where they could become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Winning back-to-back World Cups would further cement Messi’s legendary status and could finally end the debate over the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina will enter their Round of 32 clash with Cape Verde as strong favourites. If they progress, they will face either Egypt or Australia in the Round of 16.

However, the knockout stage offers no room for mistakes. One poor result could end Argentina’s dream of becoming world champions again, placing even more pressure on Messi and his teammates to remain focused and complete the mission.

Source: YEN.com.gh