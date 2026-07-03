Lionel Messi broke multiple World Cup records after scoring Argentina's opener against Cape Verde in the Round of 32

The Argentina captain extended his lead in the Golden Boot race with his seventh goal of the 2026 tournament

Messi's latest strike added to an extraordinary list of milestones during his sixth World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career by scoring Argentina's opening goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain beat goalkeeper Vozinha at the near post just before the half-hour mark in the knockout clash in Miami.

In doing so, the 39-year-old shattered several more World Cup records, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players the tournament has ever seen.

Lionel Messi makes World Cup history with another record-breaking goal

Source: Getty Images

Messi extends his World Cup records

Messi's strike took his World Cup tally to 20 goals, making him the first player in history to reach that milestone.

Competing at his sixth World Cup, the Argentine had already become the competition's all-time leading scorer and extended his advantage with another clinical finish.

The goal also saw Messi become the first player ever to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches.

He also moved to the top of the all-time rankings for goal contributions in World Cup knockout matches.

With his goal against Cape Verde, Messi reached 12 goal contributions in the knockout rounds, surpassing Kylian Mbappé and Pelé, who each recorded 11.

In addition, he became the first player in 64 years to score in five consecutive World Cup knockout games.

More milestones for Argentina's captain

Messi's goal also strengthened his position in the race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup.

The strike was his seventh goal in just four matches, moving him clear of Mbappé as the tournament's leading scorer.

By reaching seven goals, Messi also achieved another unprecedented feat.

He is now the first player in World Cup history to score seven or more goals at two different editions of the tournament.

Messi previously netted seven goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he inspired Argentina to the title, and has now repeated the achievement four years later in the United States.

Source: YEN.com.gh