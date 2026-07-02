A magic ball has predicted the Ghana vs Colombia clash in the round of 32 showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 4, 2026

The two rubber balls sink spinning prediction system showed Ghana's green dots filling up the scoreboard, forecasting victory for the Black Stars

The viral video has drawn thousands of reactions from Ghanaians who admitted the low-budget simulation had them genuinely on edge

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A magic ball has got Ghana fans buzzing ahead of the Black Stars' Round of 32 clash with Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 4, 2026, predicting the winner of the match.

A Magic Ball predicts the Ghana vs Colombia Round of 32 showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 4 in Kansas City. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The video, posted on July 2, 2026, by the TikTok creator The Oracle transformed an ordinary sink into a miniature World Cup arena.

The Colombian and Ghanaian flags were stuck to the wall tiles above the basin, with each country's name written on the porcelain in their respective national colours.

Two small rubber balls, one decked out in Colombia's yellow, blue, and red, and the other in Ghana's red, yellow, and green, were dropped into the sink and set spinning around the drain stopper.

After 30 seconds of spinning, Ghana's green dots were filled, with Colombia's yellow dots remaining hollow and indicating a win for the Black Stars.

The clip has spread rapidly across Ghanaian social media ahead of the high-stakes fixture, scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 am GMT in Kansas City, USA.

What gives the video extra weight among fans is the creator's track record: commenters have pointed out that most of his Ghana predictions in the tournament have been accurate, with the only miss being Ghana's 0-0 draw against England, which he had tipped as a Ghana win.

Watch the bathroom sink prediction for Ghana vs Colombia below:

Reactions to Ghana vs Colombia prediction

Ghanaians flooded the comments with a mix of humour, anxiety, and cautious optimism.

@Mr Yong wrote:

"This 30 seconds prediction needly let me lost my appetite 3 😅😅😅"

@yhaa beauty said:

"Eeeiii this game gave me pressure aswear 3 🤣🤣🤣 I wanted Ghana to enter fast"

@Sir Stonewell observed:

"As funny as it may be, All his predictions about Ghana came through except Ghana drew with England when he predicted a win for Ghana"

@Daniel Kabutey confessed:

"What at all is wrong with me,, 😂😂 even with this prediction in sink to am panicking 😂😂😅😂😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh