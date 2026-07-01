Nana Kwaku Bonsam predicted Harry Kane would perform very well after untying a ritual he claimed to have placed on the striker

Kane scored twice against DR Congo in the Round of 32, taking his 2026 World Cup tally to five goals and his overall World Cup record to 13

The popular witch doctor's viral interview resurfaced online as many linked his prayers for Kane's resurgence

Viral Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam is having the last laugh, and the internet has noticed.

Before Ghana faced England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bonsam publicly claimed he had performed spiritual rituals to suppress Harry Kane, binding the 32-year-old to prevent him from scoring against the Black Stars.

Kwaku Bonsam's Harry Kane Prophecy Resurfaces After England Star's Brace Against DR Congo

Source: Getty Images

The strategy, by his own account, worked. Kane managed just 19 touches in the goalless draw at the Boston Stadium, the fewest he has recorded in a major tournament match where he played the full 90 minutes.

After the result, Bonsam said he conducted another ritual to lift the 'curse' he had placed on Kane.

He even pledged to name a son after the striker as a gesture of goodwill, making clear there was no lingering ill feeling between them.

Kwaku Bonsam's prophecy on Harry Kane

Before England's group-stage clash with Panama, Bonsam went a step further.

He told LBC that he had visited his shrine to pray for Kane, calling on his gods and ancestors to restore the forward's sharpness in front of goal.

"He's going to perform very good, you mark my words," Bonsam said during the interview.

Those words proved prophetic. Kane scored against Panama and then bagged a brace as England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32.

Kwaku Bonsam's Harry Kane Prophecy Resurfaces After England Star's Brace Against DR Congo

Source: Getty Images

He now has five goals at this year's tournament and 13 in total across his World Cup career, surpassing Brazilian legend Pelé's tally.

His remarkable form this season has also seen him reach 72 goals for club and country.

When a clip of Bonsam's prediction on LBC resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), posted by @speedlinexx on 1 July 2026, it quickly went viral.

Watch Bonsam's prediction on Kane, as shared on X:

Fans react to Bonsam's near-accurate call

Social media users had plenty to say about the witch doctor's uncanny accuracy.

@PLUSULTRAGAMIN1 wrote:

"Somebody ask him which teams are going to the final..!!!!!"

@alpha_jr17 added:

"You people dey tear me waa🤣"

Whether one believes in the spiritual or not, Bonsam's prediction has proven difficult to dismiss, and Kane's five-goal haul has given his followers every reason to keep listening.

Source: YEN.com.gh