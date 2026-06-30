Ghanaian pastor has delivered a prophecy about Black Stars' midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the Ghana vs Colombia clash

This came amid preparation towards their knockout stage match in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026

The spiritual message has been met with massive reactions from football enthusiasts, who shared their mixed opinions

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Prophet Kwabena Okumdom, a renowned Ghanaian seer, has released a prophecy for Thomas Partey ahead of the Ghana vs Colombia clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Renowned prophet drops a prediction about Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the Ghana vs Colombia clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2026. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, FIFA announced that the Black Stars had qualified for the round of 32 knockout stage.

The national team's victory came after two massive performances in their first two matches against Panama and England, where they secured 1:0 and 0:0, respectively.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Ghana played against Croatia as a determiner of the country they would play with in the knockout stage. Unfortunately, Black Stars conceded two goals, losing the match to their opponent.

With the nation's team preparing for their round of 32 clash against Colombia on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 am GMT in the Kansas City Stadium, USA, a prophecy has dropped for Thomas Partey.

Watch a YouTube video of the Ghana Black Stars preparing towards their match against Colombia:

Ghanaian pastor drops Black Stars' Partey prophecy

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Kwabena Okumdom said God was going to restore Thomas Partey, claiming the almighty would use Ghana's match against Colombia for the upliftment.

According to him, the Black Stars midfielder will be the saviour of the clash, explaining that he has already watched the match in the spiritual realm.

Detailing the vision he had received, the Ghanaian prophet claimed he saw the world congratulating Thomas Partey.

“God is about to restore Thomas Partey. Ghana vs Colombia match, Thomas Partey is going to be the saviour. I have watched the match spiritually,” he said.

“I saw Partey shining again. I saw the whole world congratulating him, and I saw him rising again,” he added.

Prophet Kwabena Okumdom’s message has triggered reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts.

The TikTok video of Prophet Kwabena Okumdom delivering the prophecy about Thomas Partey is below.

Partey's Ghana vs Colombia prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the Ghanaian seer dropped the prophecy about Thomas Partey ahead of the Ghana vs Colombia showdown.

Angie wrote:

“It's true, Papa. I had a dream about him and Colombia. He caught the trees down.”

Richard Oteng wrote:

“I wish Partey were freed and his reputation restored in Jesus' name.”

Ms Achiaa wrote:

“Please, was Jordan Ayew in the match when you were watching?”

Ps Isaac O. Walker wrote:

“You saw it right, because I saw his case cancelled and Barcelona FC was seeking Partey's signature.”

Asumah wrote:

“I have been praying for him ...I just imagine myself going through the situation with him now ... it's a very difficult situation for him, but I know God will see him through and he will be victorious.”

Kindagh wrote:

"I pray for divine restoration upon Thomas Partey and protection all the days of his life; his life will be a living testimony in Jesus' name, Amen.”

Ghana Black Stars prepare for their knockout stage match in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026

Source: Twitter

Supercomputer backs Ghana to beat Panama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana received a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener after Opta's supercomputer backed the Black Stars to beat Panama.

The prediction favours the Ghana Black Stars to begin their Group L campaign with all three points on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh