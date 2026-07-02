Nimbus Pronos, the feline football oracle, picked a winner between Colombia and Ghana ahead of their July 4 World Cup showdown

The psychic cat has correctly predicted five of its six Round of 32 matches, including Belgium's dramatic comeback win over Senegal

Fans from both countries flooded the comments section with passionate reactions after Nimbus made its pick

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A famous psychic cat has weighed in on the Black Stars' fate, predicting the winner of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia.

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle renowned for its uncanny knack for forecasting football results, shared its latest prediction ahead of the highly anticipated knockout tie.

Colombia vs Ghana: Psychic Cat Predicts Winner of World Cup Round of 32 Clash. Photos by David Ramos, Shirlaine Forrest and Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Colombia vs Ghana: Nimbus Pronos predicts winner

As is customary, two food bowls bearing the names of the competing nations were placed side by side for the cat to choose from.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus carefully considered its options before making its decision.

After only a brief pause, the cat walked towards the bowl labeled "Colombia" and began eating from it, signaling a victory for the South American side and, by implication, an end to Ghana's World Cup campaign.

The encounter, which is the final fixture of the Round of 32 stage, is set for July 4 at 13:30 GMT at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with French referee Clément Turpin appointed to take charge.

Watch Nimbus' prediction of the Colombia vs Ghana match, as shared on Instagram:

What is Nimbus' track record?

Nimbus is no newcomer to the spotlight.

The cat built its reputation by correctly predicting the outcome of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and continued that form through the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds, where it got most of its picks right.

Since the current World Cup's Round of 32 began, Nimbus has made six predictions and got five of them correct. The only slip came in the Mexico versus Ecuador match.

Colombia vs Ghana: Psychic Cat Predicts Winner of World Cup Round of 32 Clash. Photo by Thomas Kienzle and Roberto Schmidt.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Nimbus' Colombia vs Ghana prediction

The prediction post drew a wave of responses from football supporters across the world, with Colombians and Ghanaians alike making their feelings known in the comments.

@loren90052 backed the South Americans:

"Colombia ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇨🇴"

@khaled_bou___94 cheered Carlos Queiroz's men:

"Let's go Ghana Black Stars 🇩🇿🤍🇬🇭"

@lil_shaunmathekga66 reacted:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥👏😮"

@luiscarlos3981 added:

"🇨🇴🔥⚽🥁"

@zahratzzohor agreed with Nimbus:

"Vamos Colombie 🔥from Moroco🇲🇦"

@f_di_le_roi_ boldly predicted:

"Ghana win 🔥"

Whether Nimbus gets this one right remains to be seen when Colombia and Ghana kick off their last-16 battle in Kansas City on July 4.

Magic ball predicts Colombia vs Ghana match

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a magic ball predicted victory for Ghana ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Colombia.

The viral sinking-ball prediction showed Ghana's green markers filling the scoreboard, backing the four-time African champions to progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh