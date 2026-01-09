A mysterious cat, boasting a perfect prediction record from the 2025 AFCON Round of 16 games, has now unveiled its forecasts for the quarter-final clashes

The last-eight stage will kick off with Mali facing Senegal, followed by Morocco against Cameroon, Egypt locking horns with the Ivory Coast, and Nigeria squaring off against Algeria

The four winners, from matches scheduled for January 9 and 10, will advance to the semi-finals as the battle for continental glory intensifies

The path to the semi-final stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now clear, with mouthwatering quarter-final clashes lined up across two days.

As excitement builds, a familiar figure has once again stepped into the spotlight to stir conversation around the continent.

Nimbus Pronos, the famous feline oracle, has released its verdict on some of the biggest games of the tournament, continuing a tradition that has become part of the AFCON folklore.

Viral cat predicts AFCON quarter-final outcomes

The cat has gained a loyal following for its unusual method of forecasting results by choosing between bowls marked with the names of competing nations.

During the Round of 16, Nimbus enjoyed a flawless run, correctly calling all eight fixtures and boosting belief in its curious powers.

In fresh clips circulating online, the oracle delivered predictions for two of the four quarter-final ties scheduled for Friday, January 9, 2026.

With the tournament now in the knockout phase, the usual third bowl representing a draw was absent, as extra time and penalties are guaranteed to settle tied games.

Nimbus began with the clash between Senegal and Mali. After approaching both bowls, the cat paused briefly, stared at the Malian option, then calmly turned to feed from the Senegal bowl.

Watch the video:

Supporters of the Teranga Lions will welcome the sign, especially given their recent dominance over the Eagles, having avoided defeat in their last five meetings, per beIN Sports.

The second prediction saw Nimbus approach the Cameroon and Morocco bowls.

After a moment of hesitation and a glance toward the Cameroonian side, the feline eventually chose the Moroccan bowl.

Below is the video:

It is a selection that could lift the host nation, who are still searching for top rhythm despite home advantage.

The history between the two sides offers an intriguing backdrop. While Cameroon have enjoyed more wins overall in recent encounters, Morocco has taken the upper hand in the last two meetings, winning both with a combined scoreline of six goals without reply, according to Flashscore.

As of publication, Nimbus has yet to make a call on the Nigeria vs Algeria and Egypt against Cote d'Ivoire fixtures, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next set of predictions.

With the kickoff fast approaching, form, history, and a cat instinct have blended to create another captivating AFCON narrative.

