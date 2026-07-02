Ghana have arrived in Kansas City ahead of Friday's World Cup Round of 32 clash with Colombia

The Black Stars have ended their three-week stay in Rhode Island after completing the group stage

Otto Addo's side are chasing their first World Cup quarter-final berth since reaching the knockout stages in 2010

The Black Stars have arrived in Kansas City as preparations intensify for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter against Colombia.

Ghana departed Providence on Wednesday, bringing an end to a three-week stay in Rhode Island, where the team had been based throughout the group stage of the tournament.

From that base, the Black Stars completed their Group L fixtures against Panama, England and Croatia before securing progression to the knockout rounds.

Attention now shifts to Friday's decisive meeting with Colombia at Kansas City Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 01:30 GMT.

Victory would secure Ghana a place in the Round of 16 and keep their hopes of a memorable World Cup campaign alive.

Black Stars Eye Historic Progression

The squad will complete its mandatory pre-match training session on Thursday as final preparations continue ahead of the highly anticipated knockout contest.

The fixture marks Ghana's first appearance in the knockout phase of a FIFA World Cup since the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the Black Stars produced one of the country's greatest-ever performances on football's biggest stage.

Now, Carlos Queiroz's side will be aiming to build on that achievement by overcoming a formidable Colombian team and extending their journey at the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia have continued that impressive form at the World Cup, progressing to the knockout stage as Group winners ahead of Portugal.

Lorenzo's side now face Ghana in a highly anticipated Round of 32 encounter in Kansas City on Friday.

The Black Stars will be aiming to upset one of the tournament's in-form teams, but De la Fuente's comments underline the scale of the challenge awaiting Otto Addo's men.

For Ghana, the clash presents an opportunity to prove themselves against a side now widely regarded as a serious contender for football's biggest prize, while Colombia will be eager to justify the growing belief that they have what it takes to lift the World Cup trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh