France and Morocco became the first teams to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after defeating Paraguay and Canada respectively

Opta's supercomputer has installed France as the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup ahead of the remaining Round of 16 matches

Argentina, Spain, Portugal and Brazil remain among the leading contenders as the race for the World Cup trophy intensifies

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Opta's supercomputer has updated its predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following France and Morocco becoming the first teams to book their places in the quarter-finals after victories over Paraguay and Canada.

France edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 encounter, while Morocco produced an impressive second-half display to defeat Canada 3-0 and continue their remarkable tournament run.

The two sides will now meet in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9.

2026 World Cup: Supercomputer Predicts Winner After France, Morocco Reach Quarter-Finals

Source: Getty Images

France Become the Team to Beat

France secured a narrow victory over Paraguay in an ill-tempered contest in Philadelphia thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty.

The forward calmly converted from the spot in the 70th minute despite efforts from Paraguayan players to distract him, finally breaking their resistance and sealing a 1-0 win.

The goal also saw Mbappe move level with Lionel Messi on seven goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Before the knockout clash, Les Bleus had averaged three goals per game, highlighting the attacking quality that has made them one of the tournament's standout teams.

Earlier in the day, Morocco comfortably beat Canada 3-0, with Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz inspiring a dominant second-half performance to send the Atlas Lions into the last eight.

Supercomputer's Latest World Cup Prediction

Ahead of the remaining Round of 16 fixtures, Opta's supercomputer has made France the overwhelming favourites to lift the World Cup on July 19, giving Les Bleus a 31.42% chance of winning the tournament.

Defending champions Argentina are ranked as the second favourites with a 15.47% chance after surviving a major scare against Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi's side were forced to work hard after Cape Verde came from behind twice and almost took the tie to a penalty shootout.

Argentina will next face Egypt in the Round of 16, with a quarter-final against either Switzerland or Colombia awaiting the winners. Should they continue their title defence, Brazil or England could await in the semi-finals.

European champions Spain are third favourites with a 12.81% chance ahead of their blockbuster Round of 16 showdown against Iberian rivals Portugal.

La Roja comfortably overcame Austria in the previous round, while Portugal benefited from a dramatic late VAR decision to eliminate 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Portugal have been given a 4.86% chance of lifting the trophy, with the winner of the Spain-Portugal clash likely to meet France in the semi-finals.

Before then, Spain or Portugal must overcome either co-hosts USA or Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Brazil remain among the leading contenders, with the supercomputer giving the five-time world champions a 9.34% chance of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

The Seleção will take on Norway in the Round of 16, with either England or Mexico waiting in the quarter-finals should they progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh