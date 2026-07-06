Jordan Henderson was rushed to hospital after a freak accident during England's World Cup celebrations

Thomas Tuchel feared the veteran midfielder could require surgery after suffering a serious wrist injury

Jude Bellingham delivered a reassuring update as England turned attention to their quarter-final clash with Norway

Jordan Henderson was taken to hospital after suffering a serious wrist injury during England's celebrations following their dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The veteran midfielder was injured after falling over the advertising boards as England's players celebrated securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Jordan Henderson suffers a serious injury during England's celebrations after the Mexico match. Image credit: Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Henderson required oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch, raising immediate concerns about the severity of the injury.

England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the situation looked serious, revealing that Henderson had been taken to hospital for further assessment and warning that surgery could be required.

Henderson hospitlised after England beat Mexico

As Liverpool News featured, the German described the injury as an unfortunate ending to an otherwise memorable night for his team.

Captain Harry Kane initially suggested the injury involved Henderson's arm and hoped it was not severe, but Jude Bellingham later confirmed the midfielder was in a difficult condition while reassuring fans that the medical staff were managing the situation.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid star, who scored twice in England's victory, praised his teammates for showing remarkable resilience after Jarell Quansah's red card threatened to derail their progress.

Kane restored England's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot before Raúl Jiménez converted for Mexico to set up a tense finale.

The Real Madrid midfielder hailed England's fighting spirit and credited the squad for standing together under intense pressure in front of a passionate Mexican crowd. England will now face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh