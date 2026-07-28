Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo dismissed claims that she personally chose the date for her late father's burial

Adwoa Safo said the family underwent extensive consultations with the Manhyia Palace due to her father's royal background in the Ashanti Region

Her brother and head of the Safo Family had earlier announced that disagreements over the funeral arrangements remained unresolved

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied that she unilaterally fixed the date for her late father's funeral, insisting the date was approved directly by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following consultations with the Manhyia Palace.

Her remarks, made on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 28, follow a public disagreement within the Safo family.

Adwoa Safo says her late father's funeral date was approved by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo/Manhyia Palace

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Her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who serves as both head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, had announced that disputes over the burial arrangements remained unresolved and that no confirmed date could yet be given.

Adwoa Safo explained that funeral preparations commenced in October, after the family had observed the 40-day rites for her father. She said the process required the blessing of the Asantehene because of her father's standing as a member of an Ashanti royal family.

"My father is from a royal background from the Ashanti Region, and so for a royal of his calibre, we couldn't have done anything without consulting the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," she said.

She described a prolonged back-and-forth engagement with the palace before the Asantehene was satisfied and gave his endorsement.

"We went back and forth from the palace trying to seek clearance, getting direction and advice on how to proceed. Finally, the King agreed that we had put a number of things in place and approved a date for us," she stated.

Adwoa Safo Directs Critics to the Palace

The former minister was emphatic that the contested date should not be attributed to her personally.

"I want to state again, and to the hearing of those who have pretended they did not hear, that that date is not my date. That date is from the palace," she said.

She went further to suggest that any family member wishing to contest the date should take that challenge to the authority that sanctioned it. "So, if you seek to change it, go and challenge that authority in the Ashanti Kingdom that you don't want your father to be buried that date," she added.

The dispute places a private family matter in the public domain, with the involvement of the Manhyia Palace adding a layer of royal protocol to an already sensitive situation.

Akofena accuses sister of hiding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's accusations regarding the ongoing burial dispute for his late father, whose remains he has yet to see due to family tensions.

The emotional ordeal left Akofena feeling embarrassed and pained, as he grappled with unresolved family conflicts amidst a painful delay in honouring his father's legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh