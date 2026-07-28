A leaked audio recording captured Adwoa Pretty calling her husband Doctor Drill a 'goat' during a private phone call that was allegedly secretly recorded

The recording surfaced amid a public fallout between Adwoa Pretty and her former close friend Abena Payola, who allegedly played it on TikTok

Doctor Drill has addressed the leaked audio on The Delay Show, revealing how his family reacted and explaining why he still chose to stand by his wife

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TikTok sensation Doctor Drill has publicly backed his wife, internet personality Adwoa Pretty, after a leaked audio recording in which she referred to him as a "goat" circulated online and sparked widespread discussion.

Adwoa Pretty's husband, Doctor Drill, defends her over leaked audio with Abena Payola. Photo source: The Delay Show

Source: Youtube

The recording emerged in the middle of a bitter public dispute between Adwoa Pretty and her former close friend Abena Payola.

In the clip, Adwoa Pretty is heard making the cutting remark about her husband during what she says was a private venting session on the phone.

Adwoa Pretty has provided context for what prompted the outburst. She said the conversation took place after Doctor Drill invited a female TikTok follower to a funeral they attended, and the woman could not give a clear explanation of how she knew him.

Already upset by that incident, Adwoa Pretty said her anger intensified when Abena Payola rang her to say Doctor Drill had gone on TikTok to publicly defend the same woman.

She vented her frustration during that call, directing harsh words at her husband. She later alleged the conversation had been covertly recorded and was subsequently broadcast on TikTok.

Doctor Drill speaks out on The Delay Show

Appearing on The Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, Doctor Drill acknowledged the recording had stung him personally.

He said he quickly recognised there was a deliberate effort to humiliate his wife publicly.

"I wasn't happy about it. I knew it was an agenda to disgrace her. I heard her voice on the tape describing me as a goat, but she cannot look me in the eye and say I am a goat. Although I was hurt, I wasn't perturbed. I knew what was going on," he said.

When Delay pressed him on whether he had reflected on why his wife would speak about him in those terms given everything he had done for her, Doctor Drill held firm that the comment was born out of frustration rather than genuine contempt.

"Truth be told, she cannot say that. I knew she said that out of anger, but it doesn't mean she did well. She didn't do well," he stated.

**Family disappointment and commitment to Adwoa Pretty

Doctor Drill also revealed that members of his family had not taken the leaked recording lightly, though he said the tension has since eased.

"They were disappointed, but now, all is well," he said.

Despite the fallout, he made clear his commitment to Adwoa Pretty remains firm.

"When pressure begins to mount on her, I'll cover her," he said.

Watch the YouTube video of Adwoa Pretty and Doctor Drill's interview with Delay below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh