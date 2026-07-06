Thomas Tuchel launched a fierce attack on FIFA despite England reaching the World Cup quarter-finals

The England boss questioned controversial VAR decisions after his side overcame a red card to beat Mexico

Former goalkeeper Joe Hart publicly disagreed with Tuchel's criticism of the match officials

England manager Thomas Tuchel criticised the standard of officiating after his side secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions produced a resilient display at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, July 5, overcoming a second-half red card to book their place in the last eight.

Thomas Tuchel questions FIFA's refereeing standards after England overcame Mexico in a thrilling World Cup last-16 encounter. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Jude Bellingham starred with two goals, while Harry Kane converted a penalty as England built a commanding lead despite being reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah's dismissal for a reckless challenge.

Mexico narrowed the deficit when Raúl Jiménez scored from the penalty spot after Kane conceded a spot-kick, setting up a tense finish.

However, England held on to seal a memorable win.

Tuchel hits out at FIFA after England beat Mexico

Despite the historic result, Tuchel directed his frustration at FIFA over the refereeing, as Ladbible covered.

The England boss argued that the officials and fourth officials were below the required standard and questioned why several VAR officials were from South America for such a high-profile fixture.

He also criticised the VAR decisions that led to Quansah's red card and Mexico's penalty.

Tuchel, however, praised his players' determination, describing the performance as one driven by "heart and belief" in difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart disagreed with Tuchel's assessment, insisting the referee made the correct decisions.

England will now face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals on July 11 after Erling Haaland's side eliminated Brazil.

England's Kane denied penalty vs DR Congo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane was denied a penalty during England's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 victory over DR Congo.

Referee Adham Makhadmeh judged that the Three Lions captain had gone to ground too easily inside the box, opting not to award a spot-kick.

Source: YEN.com.gh