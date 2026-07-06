Portugal and Spain meet in one of the standout Round of 16 ties, with Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career on the line if Portugal are eliminated

Opta's supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations and identified a clear favourite to progress to the quarter-finals

The Iberian rivals have produced several memorable meetings, with six of their last seven encounters ending level after 90 minutes

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Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction for one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Portugal prepare to face Spain in the Round of 16.

The Iberian rivals will meet at AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 6 in a blockbuster knockout tie, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash

Source: Getty Images

Portugal reached the last 16 after edging Croatia 2-1 in a controversial Round of 32 encounter, while Spain cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria.

The clash guarantees that one of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lamine Yamal will see their World Cup journey come to an end.

For Ronaldo, defeat would also mark the end of his World Cup career after confirming this tournament will be his final appearance on football's biggest stage.

Supercomputer Predicts Portugal vs Spain

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has simulated the Round of 16 encounter 25,000 times to estimate the most likely outcome.

Spain emerged as favourites, winning 48.6 percent of the simulations.

Portugal came out on top in 25.6 percent of the projections, while a draw after 90 minutes - which would send the match into extra time and potentially penalties - occurred in 25.8 percent of the simulations, giving that outcome a slightly higher probability than a Portugal victory.

Iberian Rivals Prepare for Another Classic

Portugal and Spain share one of international football's fiercest rivalries and have met numerous times in both friendly and competitive matches, including two previous World Cup encounters.

Their most recent World Cup meeting came in the Round of 16 in South Africa in 2010, when Spain claimed a 1-0 victory.

They faced each other again during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick.

Portugal won their latest meeting by defeating Spain on penalties in the UEFA Nations League final.

Interestingly, six of the last seven meetings between the two nations have ended level after 90 minutes.

Both managers believe the similarities between their teams will make the contest even more finely balanced.

"Spain are a great side; we both need the ball, and we defend with it. We need it to bolster our confidence. I think it will be a match similar to the one in the Nations League," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez told FIFA.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente echoed those thoughts.

"We're two teams with very similar characteristics. In every respect. Defensively, for one, I think we're both teams that apply pressure very quickly after losing possession and with great intensity. We win the ball back quickly… and we feel very comfortable on the ball," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh