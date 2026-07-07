Opta's supercomputer updated its 2026 World Cup predictions after Spain eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

France leads the supercomputer's projections as the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy with a 28.39% probability

Morocco has a 4.56% chance to become the first African nation ever to win the FIFA World Cup

Opta's supercomputer has updated its 2026 FIFA World Cup title predictions as the quarter-final picture becomes clearer, with France emerging as the leading favourites.

The latest projections came after Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to fire Spain past Portugal and into the last eight.

The defeat also dashed Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of finally lifting the World Cup trophy in his illustrious career.

France are the overwhelming favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Opta's latest supercomputer predictions. Photos by Anadolu and Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer backs France to win World Cup

France tops the supercomputer's updated standings with a 28.39% probability of lifting the trophy, placing them well clear of the rest of the field.

Spain follows in second place at 21.75%, boosted by their progress to the last eight, where they will face Belgium.

England sit third at 18.18% ahead of their quarter-final against Norway, who knocked Brazil out of the tournament.

Defending champions Argentina carry an 11.69% chance of retaining the title, while Norway are rated at 6.79% as a dark horse contender.

Morocco, who dismantled Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 to set up a quarter-final against France, has a 4.56% probability of becoming the first African nation in history to win the World Cup.

World Cup: Quarter-final fixtures take shape

The final two quarter-final places are yet to be decided, with Argentina set to face Egypt and Switzerland taking on Colombia.

The winner of Argentina vs Egypt will meet either Switzerland or Colombia, the side that knocked Ghana out in the Round of 32.

According to Opta's supercomputer, Colombia have a 3.38% chance of winning the World Cup, followed by Belgium (2.79%), Switzerland (2.15%) and Egypt (0.33%).

Brazil's exit has blown the tournament wide open, removing the most successful nation in World Cup history from the title race.

Spain and England head into the quarter-finals in impressive form and will believe they have a strong chance of going all the way.

Source: YEN.com.gh