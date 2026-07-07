Lionel Messi broke a FIFA World Cup record that had stood for 56 years during Argentina's comeback victory over Egypt

The Argentina captain produced both a goal and an assist as the defending champions recovered from 2-0 down to reach the quarter-finals

The defending champions will now cross swords against either Switzerland or Colombia for a place in the last four

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lionel Messi continued to rewrite football history during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing another memorable performance as Argentina came from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 and keep their title defence alive.

At 39 years old, the Argentina captain is continuing to defy expectations.

Many believed lifting the World Cup in Qatar four years ago would mark the final chapter of his international career, but the Inter Miami star has once again proved he still has plenty to offer on football's biggest stage.

Messi may no longer possess the explosive pace of his younger years, but the player once criticised for failing to win the World Cup has become one of the tournament's greatest icons.

Messi breaks a 56-year-old World Cup record

The dramatic victory over Egypt saw Messi both make and break history.

Earlier in the match, he became the first player to miss two penalties at the same FIFA World Cup, excluding penalty shootouts.

However, the veteran forward bounced back impressively.

After setting up Cristian Romero to score Argentina's first goal as the reigning champions fought back from a 2-0 deficit, Messi found the net himself to level the scores at 2-2 before Enzo Fernández headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Messi's equaliser saw him break a FIFA World Cup record that had stood for 56 years.

The Argentine became the first player since Germany legend Gerd Müller, who scored 10 goals in his nation's opening five matches at the 1970 World Cup, to score eight goals across his team's first five games of a tournament.

Messi extends his place in World Cup history

Messi now has eight goals at the 2026 World Cup and has further strengthened his position in the all-time World Cup scoring rankings.

Across six World Cup tournaments, he has now scored 21 goals.

France star Kylian Mbappé remains the closest active challenger with 19 World Cup goals.

Messi's latest landmark came just one day after long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo saw his World Cup campaign end following Portugal's elimination, a timing that is sure to delight many of the Argentine's supporters.

Argentina will now face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh