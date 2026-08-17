Blessing Agbebaku stepped down as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, August 17, after members began organising moves against him

Agbebaku's media aide, Ivy Ebojele, confirmed the resignation but withheld full details about what triggered the push to remove him

No acting Edo State House of Assembly speaker has been named, and no timeline for electing a replacement has been announced by the assembly

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Blessing Agbebaku, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has resigned from office after a group of lawmakers began coordinating efforts to allegedly have him impeached.

Blessing Agbebaku resigns as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, leaving the assembly without a substantive leader. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

His media aide, Ivy Ebojele, confirmed the development on Monday, August 17, following reports by Nigerian media outlets that a bloc within the assembly had been organising against him.

Rather than wait out a formal removal process, Agbebaku chose to vacate the speakership.

Alleged reasons why Agbebaku left office

In a report by Legit.ng on August 17, 2026, Ebojele confirmed the resignation but stopped short of explaining what specifically prompted the lawmakers' move.

She said a comprehensive account of the circumstances surrounding his exit would be made public at a later date, without indicating when that statement would be released.

It remains unclear how many assembly members were involved in the alleged impeachment push or what grievances drove them to act against the speaker.

Vacancy at the top of Edo legislature

Agbebaku's departure leaves the Edo State House of Assembly without a substantive speaker.

As of the time of reporting, no member has been named to serve in an acting capacity, and the assembly has not announced a schedule for electing a new speaker.

The resignation drew reactions from Nigerians who shared their views on social media:

Ayinde Kehinde wrote:

"When you have that kind man as a governor that can not pronounce figures in front of legislature."

Ebele Anyabuike commented:

"He will join accord party to contest against the governor and unsit him."

Nsa Effiong wrote:

"Politics don start. Hallelu....ah."

Nanpon Sambo added:

"May be because of what happen in Osun."

Abiola Bisco Bio said:

"Impeachment is loading in Edo State...."

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest the secretary position of the NDC in Madina. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mahama appointee resigns to contest NDC elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Christopher Ankou, a promising young politician, resigned from his role in President John Mahama's administration to pursue other interests in his budding political career.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 13, 2026, Ankou announced that he had left his role as a government appointee at the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) to contest the Madina secretary position of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

He further indicated that his decision to enter the NDC's Madina secretary race was borne out of a genuine desire to serve his people and was not driven by any selfish interest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh