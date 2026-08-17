An old video showing Kumawood actor Oteele’s wife caring for him during a difficult period of illness has resurfaced online

The emotional footage showed Gifty Nana Afriyie staying beside her husband at home and accompanying him while he received medical treatment

The video has returned to public attention as the couple battles the fallout from the actor’s alleged trending private video

An old video showing Kumawood actor Oteele’s wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, caring for him during a serious illness has resurfaced on social media.

Video of Oteele’s wife standing by him during his illness draws attention. Image credit: Oteelewife1

Source: TikTok

The footage, recorded about two years ago, captured the difficult period when Oteele was bedridden and required help from those around him.

One part of the video showed the actor receiving treatment while lying on a hospital bed. Gifty remained close to him and appeared worried about his condition.

Another scene captured her attending to Oteele at home. She wiped his body with a cloth and comforted him as he rested on a mattress.

Oteele’s wife nursed him

The emotional footage highlighted the support Gifty gave her husband when he was struggling with his health.

Oteele previously disclosed that he battled a mysterious illness for about three years. According to him, several medical tests failed to establish a clear cause of his condition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The actor reportedly struggled to walk and speak at one point during the illness. He later praised his wife for remaining by his side throughout the difficult period.

Oteele said he believed he might not have survived without her support and care.

Oteele’s wife’s sacrifice drew attention

The footage has resurfaced amid controversy surrounding an alleged private video linked to the Kumawood actor.

Gifty recently appeared emotional while addressing the matter and denied being the woman captured in the alleged footage. She also apologised publicly on behalf of her family.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The resurfaced video has reminded many social media users of the sacrifices she made while her husband was sick.

Oteele has since expressed regret over disappointing his family and indicated that he would approach his wife with respected elders to seek her forgiveness.

DJ KA's video leaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA, a Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter, gained significant attention following an alleged private video leak that has circulated on social media.

His clip sparked massive reactions on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh