Enzo Fernández scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Argentina recovered from 2-0 down to beat Egypt and reach the quarter-finals

But replays appeared to show that the Chelsea star’s goal should not have stood because of an incident that occurred in the build-up

Egypt were left furious after VAR did not intervene, despite earlier having a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up

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Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Argentina completed an incredible comeback to beat Egypt and book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, replays of the decisive goal have sparked controversy, with many believing it should have been ruled out after an apparent foul on Mohamed Salah moments before Argentina launched the match-winning counterattack.

Why Enzo Fernández's Goal for Argentina Against Egypt Should Have Been Ruled Out

Source: Getty Images

Argentina complete stunning comeback after trailing 2-0

Argentina looked to be heading for a shock elimination after falling 2-0 behind to Egypt, with the reigning world champions still trailing until the 79th minute.

Lionel Messi, who had earlier missed a first-half penalty, ignited the comeback by picking out Cristian Romero inside the penalty area to reduce the deficit.

Just four minutes later, Messi equalised, extending his remarkable scoring streak by finding the net in his eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup match.

With momentum firmly on Argentina's side, the defending champions continued to push for a winner deep into stoppage time.

Why Fernández's winner should have been disallowed

In the second minute of added time, Argentina turned defence into attack in an instant.

After Egypt threatened at one end, Lautaro Martínez lifted a pass into the path of Enzo Fernández, who finished clinically to complete one of the greatest comebacks in FIFA World Cup history.

But television replays appeared to show Mohamed Salah being fouled inside Argentina's penalty area before Julián Álvarez won possession to launch the counterattack that ended with Fernández's winner.

Despite the incident, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not advise referee François Letexier to review the challenge, much to the frustration of Egypt's players and supporters.

The decision drew further criticism because Egypt had earlier seen a goal ruled out following a VAR review for a foul committed earlier in the attacking phase.

With the Pharaohs leading 1-0, Lisandro Martínez lost possession near Argentina's penalty area, allowing Egypt to launch a swift counterattack through Haissem Hassan that ended with the ball in the net.

However, after reviewing the footage, Letexier ruled that Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martínez before the move developed, resulting in the goal being disallowed.

The contrasting decisions left many questioning why one attacking sequence was brought back for a foul while the incident involving Salah before Argentina's winning goal was allowed to stand.

Source: YEN.com.gh