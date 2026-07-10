Jude Bellingham has earned a new nickname from his England teammates during the 2026 World Cup

The Real Madrid midfielder has scored four goals and provided one assist in five matches

Bellingham faces the risk of suspension for the semi-finals if he receives another yellow card against Norway

Jude Bellingham has continued to shine for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but away from the spotlight, his teammates have found a humorous way to keep the midfield star grounded.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been one of England’s standout performers in North America, scoring four goals and providing one assist in five appearances.

England Stars Give Jude Bellingham a New Nickname During World Cup Campaign

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After finding the net against Croatia and Panama, Bellingham produced a brilliant brace against Mexico to help secure England’s place in the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Norway.

The tournament has also marked another major milestone in his career, with Bellingham becoming the youngest player ever to reach 50 appearances for the England national team.

Although there were doubts before the competition over whether he would be a guaranteed starter, the 23-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet alongside captain Harry Kane.

Why England's squad now call Bellingham "Unc"

According to The Athletic, Bellingham has been given the nickname "Unc" by his England teammates during the World Cup. The term, short for "uncle", is popular internet slang used to describe someone viewed as experienced, respected and full of wisdom, even if they are not particularly old.

Morgan Rogers and Jordan Henderson are said to have led the playful nickname, jokingly referring to Bellingham’s growing leadership despite him celebrating his 23rd birthday only last week.

The nickname has previously been associated with veteran defender Kyle Walker, who, at 36, was regularly called "Unc" within the England camp.

Despite his outstanding form, Bellingham heads into the Norway clash with one concern. Under FIFA’s yellow card accumulation rules, another booking would rule him out of a potential World Cup semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland should England progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh