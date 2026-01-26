American streamer IShowSpeed's Africa tour took an unexpected turn as some Ghanaian women pampered him at the Asenema waterfall in Akropong

Many spectators were taken aback by the cross-cultural exchange during his visit, and the incident, which was caught on camera

The YouTuber's reaction quickly generated discussions on the internet, as many fans worldwide praised Ghanaians for their great hospitality

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has praised Ghana as the best hospitality country following his arrival for his Africa tour.

The 21-year-old was recently spotted at Asenema Waterfall in Akropong with his team.

Ghanaian women massage IShowSpeed during his visit to Akropong in the Eastern Region. Photo credit: @ishowspeed.

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed enjoys traditional massage at Asenema waterfall

During his African tour on January 26, 2026, IShowSpeed received what he described as one of the best massages of his life.

The American YouTuber IShowSpeed, dressed in black shorts, flaunted his bare chest while relaxing at the waterfall.

The massage was performed by pretty Ghanaian women dressed in vibrant African print ensembles, giving the influencer a regal and authentic experience.

Other women used plantain leaves as fans, adding a traditional touch to the homely experience.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed getting a massage in Ghana is below:

Reactions as Ghanaian women massage IShowSpeed

Some social media users have praised government officials and celebrities who have made IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana a memorable one. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwaku Oteng stated:

"This is what the young man wants to experience ❤️."

Yaa Manu stated:

"Omo see great confidence from him ❤️💯."

Ben Addai stated:

"My kantreee🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏."

Happy Addai stated:

"That massage go be ooo 😍😍. This is massssive😍🔥."

Frank Mensah stated:

"Whose idea was this? Brilliant👏🏾."

Adonteng Mensah commented:

"Enjoying genuinely Nature. This is different!!😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥❤️🇬🇭."

Yaw Addai stated:

"Ghana will always give you PEACE 🙌🙌🙌🙌. Wow Go Ghana❤️❤️🔥🔥."

The Instagram video is below:

IShowSpeed visits the Okuapemhene

YouTuber IShowSpeed has paid a courtesy call to the Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III in Akropong after his relaxing massage at the waterfalls.

The streamer removed his customised Ghana jersey and wore white kente cloth to match his native sandals in a trending video.

The kinsmen assisted IShowSpeed's team to dress up before meeting the traditional ruler at his palace.

The Instagram video is below:

Abeiku Santana comments on IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit

The Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, revealed some of the locations the streamer is expected to visit during his stay in Ghana.

He also mentioned that Kantanka Automobile is keen for IShowSpeed to see their showroom and even drive some of their cars.

Abeiku Santana talks about IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana on January 25, 2026. Photo credit: @abeikusantana.

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed has previously visited Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal, making Ghana his latest African stop.

The TikTok video is below:

IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on IShowSpeed’s arrival in Ghana, where he expressed excitement over the warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport.

A video of his arrival quickly went viral online, generating mixed reactions from netizens about his African tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh