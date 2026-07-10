Belgium's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain on July 10

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a long-range effort back into play, allowing Merino to tap in the decisive goal in the 88th minute

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia appeared to single out the costly individual error as the reason his side missed out on a World Cup semi-final

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Belgium's dream of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals ended in heartbreak after a costly mistake contributed to their 2-1 quarter-final defeat against Spain in Los Angeles.

Head coach Rudi Garcia pointed to individual errors as the difference between the two sides, suggesting Belgium paid the price for moments of poor decision-making against one of the tournament's strongest teams.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia appears to blame his side's defeat to Spain on goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the match, Garcia highlighted how fine margins decide encounters at the highest level.

He said, as quoted by Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo on X:

"Big matches are decided by details."

"Against this kind of team, you can't give any gifts or make mistakes. And unfortunately, we got eliminated on that."

Why Belgium coach appears to blame Lammens

The timing of Garcia's remarks led many to believe he was referring to goalkeeper Senne Lammens' costly error late in the game.

At the time Lammens entered the contest, the score was level at 1-1 after Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead in the 30th minute before Charles De Ketelaere restored parity 11 minutes later, per CNN.

The substitute goalkeeper, brought on after Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury, struggled to deal with Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort.

His save pushed the ball back into a dangerous area, allowing Mikel Merino to react quickest and fire Spain into the semi-finals in the 88th minute, according to Sky Sports.

It was Merino's second decisive contribution from the bench in consecutive knockout matches, after also scoring as a substitute against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

The goal ended Belgium's hopes of reaching the last four, despite the Red Devils pushing Spain during a tense finish.

Watch Lammens' error which led to Merino's goal, as shared on X:

La Roja now advance to the semi-finals, where they face a major test against France.

Didier Deschamps' side have won all five matches at the tournament and remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Belgium's 2-1 defeat to Spain means they miss out on repeating their 2018 semi-final feat. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Belgium's World Cup exit

Garcia's comments sparked reactions from supporters, with many focusing on the goalkeeping mistake and Belgium's missed opportunity.

@KentePepper wrote:

"This Belgian team de3, always one mistake from going home. Golden generation my foot."

@ShopZamani offered a different view:

"This guy could have won them World Cup if he was the manager of the golden generation."

@Marvincyruskin1 added:

"Belgium would have gone really far if you had you earlier."

@Dannybwoy82 questioned Belgium's goalkeeper selection:

"Mike Penders deserves a chance too, assess the 2 and select your number one. Don't let Man Utd PR fuul u."

@_Roofman2131gh simply stated:

"Lemmens mistake."

Why Belgium were not awarded a penalty vs Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported why Belgium were not awarded a penalty after a handball incident involving Rodri during the quarter-final against Spain.

The decision sparked widespread debate, with many Belgium fans believing their side had been denied a clear spot-kick.

Source: YEN.com.gh