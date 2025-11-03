Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the age-old GOAT debate, openly challenging the long-standing supremacy of his rival, Lionel Messi

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner boldly stated that he sees no need to be modest in discussions about who stands as football’s greatest

His confident remarks have since stirred a wave of reactions online, with fans fiercely divided over his take on one of the sport’s most debated topics

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold declaration, insisting that he does not consider Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time.

In a revealing chat with British journalist Piers Morgan, the Portuguese icon offered an unfiltered take on his long-time rival, making it clear where he stands in the age-old argument that has divided fans for nearly two decades.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star, who has spent the last two and a half years lighting up the Saudi Pro League, spoke candidly about life after leaving Europe, his relentless hunger for success, and his thoughts on Messi’s supposed supremacy.

For years, both men have avoided direct confrontation over who deserves the GOAT label, but Ronaldo’s latest remarks have now given the debate new life.

Ronaldo insists Messi is not the GOAT

When asked point-blank by Morgan if Messi is the greatest ever, Ronaldo’s answer was swift and firm.

“Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble,” he replied during Piers Morgan Uncensored, as cited by GOAL.

The 40-year-old’s response was vintage Ronaldo: unapologetic, confident, and full of belief in his own legacy.

Known for his unmatched drive and fierce competitiveness, the Al-Nassr superstar has built a career defined by consistency and longevity.

He continues to break records and score goals in Saudi Arabia, insisting his achievements speak for themselves.

His comments have since sparked a storm on social media. While some fans hailed his self-belief, others accused him of reigniting a rivalry that should have been put to rest long ago.

@DariusKincaidXX supported Ronaldo’s stance, writing:

“The comments section is funny. People who will never admit that their colleagues at work are professionally better than they are, criticising CR7 for saying same about a colleague footballer. Hypocrites!!”

@BhotspurMj countered:

“Of course Cristiano Ronaldo has to back himself and is an incredible goalscorer, but Messi is definitely a better footballer.”

@Noddy12347 added:

“Who cares? The eyes don’t lie. Messi is miles clear. Scoring worthless goals in Saudi isn’t going to change it.”

@Mridul374553454 argued in favour of the Portuguese:

"This man is speaking what he really feels like."

Messi or Ronaldo? The GOAT debate lives on

For nearly twenty years, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football, collecting a combined twelve Ballon d’Or awards and setting countless records across Europe.

While Messi’s artistry and playmaking have earned him global admiration, Ronaldo’s power, longevity, and scoring exploits have defined his greatness.

Even as they near the end of their illustrious careers, with Messi dazzling fans in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami and Ronaldo chasing glory in Saudi Arabia, the argument over who is truly the greatest remains unresolved.

Fans will soon get more insight into Ronaldo’s thoughts when part one of his interview with Piers Morgan airs on Tuesday, November 4.

Messi aims a subtle jab at Ronaldo

