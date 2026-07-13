Rob Dieperink died on July 13, 2026, at the age of 38, just weeks after he was removed from FIFA's list of officials for the 2026 World Cup

No official cause of death had been announced at the time of reporting, with the Dutch Football Association leading tributes to the respected referee

FIFA had withdrawn Dieperink from the World Cup referee panel after his arrest in London, although the case against him was later dropped

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FIFA referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, just weeks after he was removed from the list of officials selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Dutch referee, who regularly handled matches in the Eredivisie, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Rob Dieperink: FIFA Referee Dies Weeks After Missing Out on 2026 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

His death was confirmed by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB), which paid tribute to one of the country's most respected match officials.

No official cause of death confirmed

Dieperink had built an impressive refereeing career, earning recognition both in Dutch football and on the international stage.

His performances saw him appointed to FIFA's international referees list and initially selected to officiate at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

At the time of reporting, no official cause of death had been made public.

Why Dieperink was removed from the World Cup

Before the tournament, Dieperink had been named among FIFA's match officials but was later withdrawn from the panel.

According to The BBC, the decision followed his arrest by the Metropolitan Police in London in April 2026 over allegations of sexual assault involving an underage boy.

The case was later dropped, but FIFA had already removed him from its list of World Cup referees.

Following news of his death, the Dutch Football Association released a heartfelt statement honouring his contribution to football officiating.

The statement was published via De Telegraaf.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of referee Rob Dieperink. With Rob, the refereeing community loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, a fine and dedicated colleague. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in coping with this great loss."

Source: YEN.com.gh