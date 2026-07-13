The French Ministry of Interior has confirmed that 25 of the 27 EU member states can enter France without a visa

France also extended visa-free access to four non-EU countries, including Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein

The announcement comes as several countries worldwide have been publishing updated visa entry requirements for foreign nationals

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France has confirmed that nationals from 29 countries can enter its territory without obtaining a visa, according to information published on the official French government website by the French Ministry of Interior.

The announcement clarifies that while France is a member of the European Union, visa-free access is not automatically granted to all EU member states.

France confirms that 25 of 27 EU states and four non-EU countries can enter without a visa, amid global updates on visa entry requirements for foreign nationals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Of the 27 countries that make up the bloc, 25 enjoy this privilege, with two member states notably absent from the list.

EU countries with visa-free access to France

The 25 EU member states whose citizens may enter France without a visa are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Non-EU countries also granted visa-free entry

Beyond EU members, France has extended the same visa-free privilege to four countries that fall outside the European Union.

Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, all of which maintain close ties with Europe through various bilateral and multilateral agreements, are included on the list.

The French government also noted that certain overseas departments and territories maintain comparable arrangements, though the specific conditions may vary depending on the territory in question.

The update from France follows a broader international trend in which governments have been publicly clarifying and updating their visa entry policies.

Several countries, including Spain, have recently published similar lists outlining which nationalities may enter their territory without prior visa approval and which must obtain one before travelling.

Nationals from countries not featured on France's visa-free list are required to apply for and secure the appropriate visa before they can be granted entry into the country.

Malaysia lists 51 countries exempt from Visa With Reference

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia listed 51 countries whose citizens are exempt from the Visa With Reference (VDR) requirement when travelling to Malaysia in 2026.

The list was published by Malaysia's Immigration Department, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The VDR, also known as a Visa With Reference, is ordinarily required by foreign nationals seeking to enter Malaysia for purposes beyond short-term tourism, including employment, study, or other long-term activities.

Nationals of the 51 listed countries are not required to obtain this approval, regardless of their intended purpose of travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh