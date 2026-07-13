Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to affect Ghana's northern, middle, and transition belt regions, according to the latest weather forecast from the country's meteorological authorities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The forecast warns residents in those areas to expect significant storm activity, while the coastal belt faces a different but still unsettled outlook, with predominantly cloudy skies and the possibility of isolated showers.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to affect Ghana's northern, middle, and transition belt regions. Credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the storm and rain alerts, the forecast draws particular attention to conditions expected in the early hours of tomorrow.

Residents and motorists in coastal, forest, and mountainous parts of the country should be prepared for reduced visibility caused by mist or fog forming overnight and into the morning.

The latest weather update was shared on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh