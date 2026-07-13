Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas Likely to Get Thunderstorms July 13 Evening
Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to affect Ghana's northern, middle, and transition belt regions, according to the latest weather forecast from the country's meteorological authorities.
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The forecast warns residents in those areas to expect significant storm activity, while the coastal belt faces a different but still unsettled outlook, with predominantly cloudy skies and the possibility of isolated showers.
Beyond the storm and rain alerts, the forecast draws particular attention to conditions expected in the early hours of tomorrow.
Residents and motorists in coastal, forest, and mountainous parts of the country should be prepared for reduced visibility caused by mist or fog forming overnight and into the morning.
The latest weather update was shared on X.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.