Portugal released the full list of 59 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa

Travellers from countries on Portugal's visa-free list must hold a valid biometric passport to gain entry

African nations were largely absent from Portugal's visa-free list, which is dominated by European, Asian and American countries

Portugal has published the complete list of 59 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information on the country's official government website.

Portugal Publishes Full List of 59 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry Photo source: Getty Images

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The announcement confirms that nationals from the listed countries are exempt from obtaining a visa prior to travel, provided they hold a valid biometric passport. The Portuguese government also maintains a separate list of nationalities that are required to secure a visa before travelling to the country.

Portugal's full visa-free country list

The full list of 59 eligible countries spans multiple continents. Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Holy See, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The list is heavily weighted towards European nations and countries in the Americas, with a smaller representation from Asia and the Pacific. African nations are largely absent, with only Mauritius and Seychelles making the cut among the continent's 54 countries.

What travellers to Portugal need to know

Despite being exempt from visa requirements, travellers from the listed countries are not permitted to enter Portugal using a standard passport.

The Portuguese government has made it a condition that entry is only permitted with a biometric passport, which contains an electronic chip storing the holder's personal and biometric data.

Portugal is a member of the European Union and the Schengen Area, meaning that a visa-free arrangement with Portugal generally allows travellers to move freely within the wider Schengen zone, subject to the standard 90-day limit within any 180 days.

Citizens of countries not included on the visa-free list are required to apply for and obtain a valid visa before travelling to Portugal.

Spain confirms visa-free entry for 60 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also published an official list of 60 countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa.

Just like Portugal, Spain's list included nations from across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe, covering a wide range of regions.

Spain also maintained a separate list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh