Lionel Messi missed Argentina training but was expected to be fit for the World Cup semi-final against England

Argentina received positive injury updates on Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes ahead of the crucial clash

Messi entered the match in outstanding form, having scored eight goals and provided three assists at the tournament

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Argentina have received a major fitness boost ahead of their huge World Cup semi-final clash against England after an update emerged on Lionel Messi’s condition following his absence from training.

The reigning champions will face the Three Lions on Wednesday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in what promises to be one of the biggest matches in recent World Cup history. It will be the first meeting between the two nations at a major international tournament since 2002.

Lionel Messi Misses Training Ahead of World Cup Semi-Final Against England

Source: Getty Images

England boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to end the country’s 60-year wait for a major international trophy, but standing in their way is an Argentina side hoping to win their fourth World Cup title and become the first team in their history to successfully retain the trophy.

Messi's Fitness Boost Ahead of England Clash

Much of England’s preparation has focused on stopping Messi, who has been Argentina’s standout performer throughout the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has produced eight goals and three assists, continuing to lead his country’s pursuit of back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

However, concerns emerged after Messi missed Argentina’s first training session following their quarter-final victory over Switzerland.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the demands of the expanded 48-team World Cup, increased travel, a long season, and two extra-time matches have taken a toll on Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Argentina narrowly avoided elimination against Cape Verde and Egypt before requiring extra time to defeat Switzerland, leaving questions over whether fatigue could affect their preparations for England.

However, reports indicate Messi’s absence was not linked to a serious injury. The veteran forward had previously required treatment after suffering a cut on his head and above his eye, but he recovered quickly and is expected to be available against England.

The Metro reports that Messi is set to feature in the semi-final, meaning he will face the Three Lions for the first time in his career.

Argentina Receive More Injury Boosts

Argentina have also received positive news regarding two other important players ahead of the semi-final.

Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes are both expected to be available after finishing the quarter-final victory over Switzerland exhausted but without any physical problems.

Reports suggest both players recovered well after the marathon encounter, while any discomfort Messi experienced during the game also eased as the match progressed.

All three players are expected to be included in Scaloni’s matchday squad for the highly anticipated showdown in Atlanta.

Messi has praised England ahead of the encounter, describing them as a football “powerhouse”, but also issued a strong warning as Argentina prepare for another battle on the road to defending their World Cup crown.

Source: YEN.com.gh