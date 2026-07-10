Marvin Senaya underwent successful hamstring surgery after suffering an injury at the 2026 World Cup

The Ghana defender is expected to miss at least eight weeks during his rehabilitation

Senaya was one of Ghana’s best performing stars before his tournament ended against Colombia

Ghana international Marvin Senaya is set for an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery to repair the hamstring injury he suffered during the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old right-back sustained the injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium on Friday, July 3, bringing an unfortunate end to an impressive tournament for the defender.

Marvin Senaya Ruled Out for Eight Weeks After Undergoing Successful Hamstring Surgery

Source: Getty Images

Following the setback, medical assessments, including an MRI scan carried out in Kansas City, confirmed the seriousness of the hamstring problem. The results led to the decision for Senaya to undergo surgery as part of his recovery process.

The Auxerre defender later travelled to Paris, where he successfully underwent the operation before returning to his club to begin rehabilitation.

Senaya is now expected to spend at least eight weeks recovering before he can return to competitive football.

Senaya hopes to return ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Before his injury, Senaya had been one of Ghana’s most consistent performers at the World Cup. He featured in all four of the Black Stars’ matches before being forced off against Colombia.

His pace, energy and defensive contributions at right-back earned widespread praise as Ghana reached the knockout stage of the tournament.

Although the injury is a setback for both club and country, there is optimism that Senaya can recover in time to feature in Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which is scheduled to begin later this year.

The successful surgery has provided encouragement that the defender can make a full recovery and return to action, but his absence will still leave a significant gap for Auxerre and the Black Stars in the coming weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh