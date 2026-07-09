Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended at the quarter-final stage after a 2-0 defeat to France

The Atlas Lions became the first African side to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals before bowing out

Despite the defeat, Morocco will collect a significant amount of money from their participation and performance in the tournament

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Morocco's inspiring journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended on July 9 after a 2-0 defeat to France in the quarter-finals.

Second-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele sealed victory for Didier Deschamps' men, sending Les Bleus into the semi-finals while ending another memorable campaign for the Atlas Lions.

It was a painful repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, where France also knocked Morocco out by the same scoreline.

World Cup 2026: How Much Morocco Will Earn After Quarter-Final Defeat to France. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco exit after historic World Cup run

Mohammed Ouahbi's side once again flew Africa's flag with distinction.

The Atlas Lions finished second in Group C behind Brazil before eliminating the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Round of 32.

They then produced an impressive 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada to become the first African nation to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals.

Although they fell short against France, Morocco's latest run further cemented their status as one of the continent's leading football nations.

How much Morocco earned at 2026 World Cup

Despite the quarter-final disappointment, the Atlas Lions will return home with a substantial financial reward from FIFA.

Every one of the 48 teams received USD 2.5 million in tournament preparation funding and another USD 10 million for qualifying, guaranteeing each nation USD 12.5 million before the competition began.

Morocco then earned USD 11 million for reaching the Round of 32, USD 15 million for advancing to the Round of 16, and a further USD 19 million for making the quarter-finals.

In total, the North African giants will take home USD 57.5 million in prize money from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco coach reacts after World Cup exit

Although their campaign ended in heartbreak with another defeat to France, Morocco once again enhanced their reputation with an impressive run on football's biggest stage.

After the match, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi reflected on the team's campaign, insisting the journey is far from over. He said, as quoted by Owuraku Ampofo:

"We aren't going to stop here. We need to work on the fundamentals and ensure that when we have injuries, we have a deeper pool of players to draw from."

Ouahbi's men will now shift their focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they face Gabon, Lesotho, and Niger. Their qualifying campaign begins against Gabon in September.

Supercomputer correctly predicted France's victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer made France the favourite ahead of the match.

After running 25,000 simulations, the model gave Les Bleus a 61.7% chance of winning in normal time.

Source: YEN.com.gh