Spain winger Lamine Yamal issued a bold warning to France ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final

Yamal pointed to Spain's back-to-back victories over France in the 2024 Euros and 2025 Nations League as grounds for confidence

The France vs Spain semi-final is only the second time the two nations have met at the World Cup

Lamine Yamal has fired a confident warning to France ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final meeting on July 14, insisting Spain are the team Didier Deschamps' side should fear most.

The Barcelona wonderkid, who turns 19 a day before the blockbuster encounter, believes La Roja's recent success against Les Bleus gives them the psychological edge heading into the contest.

Lamine Yamal warns Kylian Mbappé and his national teammates ahead of Spain's World Cup semi-final clash against France on July 14, 2026. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's warning to France

Speaking in comments shared by sports broadcaster Sporty TV on X, Yamal said:

"I think that if France has to fear anyone, it's us... as we're the ones who have knocked them out before."

The teenager's confidence is backed by recent history. According to Fox Sports, Spain defeated France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals before repeating the feat in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final, where they secured a dramatic 5-4 victory.

Yamal played a key role in both encounters, making his bold statement more than just pre-match confidence.

Watch highlights of Spain's nine-goal thriller with France, as shared on YouTube:

Fans react to Yamal's France warning

The youngster's comments sparked debate among football supporters, with some questioning his confidence while others praised his mentality.

@fretalle wrote:

"Coming from someone who hides all game."

@0xWakatobi offered a different view:

"Kid is just out here living his best life, and I honestly love to see it. No fear, only vibes."

@officiacurvees backed France:

"Yamal should take it easy. Spain is good, but France will definitely win the match. I want to see how Spain will break this French defence."

Spain and France will lock horns at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since their Round of 16 clash in 2006. Photos by NurPhoto and Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

How Spain, France reached the World Cup semis

France have been one of the most consistent teams at the tournament, winning all their group matches against Senegal, Iraq and Norway before eliminating Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout stages.

Spain endured a slower start after drawing their opening game against Cabo Verde but recovered strongly, defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to top their group. They later overcame Austria before securing dramatic knockout wins against Portugal and Belgium.

Despite both nations boasting 17 World Cup appearances, the July 14th semi-final clash will mark only their second meeting at the tournament.

According to FIFA, their previous clash came in the 2006 Round of 16, when France overturned David Villa's penalty opener to win 3-1.

France are chasing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, while Spain are aiming to add another title to their 2010 feat.

The stage is set for a blockbuster clash between two European powerhouses, as they battle for a coveted place in the World Cup final.

France and Spain challenge FIFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France and Spain objected to FIFA's partnership with ExpressVPN during the World Cup.

The broadcasters argued that the sponsorship undermines efforts to combat illegal football streaming.

Source: YEN.com.gh