Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome of Saturday's 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England

England edged past Mexico 3-2 to reach the last eight, while Norway stunned Brazil to book their place in the quarter-finals

Dubbed the 'battle of the strikers', the blockbuster clash will see Harry Kane go head-to-head with Erling Haaland for a place in the semi-finals

England head into the July 11 World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway as favourites to reach the last four, but Erling Haaland's red-hot form promises to make life difficult for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Three Lions booked their place in the last eight with a thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, inspired by a Jude Bellingham brace.

Norway, meanwhile, surprised five-time champions Brazil 2-1 thanks to two clinical finishes from Haaland.

Norway vs England: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of 2026 World Cup Quarter-Final

Source: Getty Images

Norway vs England match preview

England have enjoyed an impressive run in 2026, losing just once while scoring freely.

They have found the net in every World Cup match so far, bar Ghana, with captain Harry Kane leading the way on six goals, the fourth-highest tally in the tournament.

Norway's hopes rest heavily on Haaland, who has been one of the competition's standout performers.

The Manchester City striker has scored in all four World Cup matches, taking his tournament tally to seven goals, while extending his scoring streak to 14 consecutive competitive internationals.

History, however, favours England. The Three Lions have won eight of the previous 12 meetings between the two nations, while Norway have failed to score in each of the last four encounters.

The Scandinavian side are also still searching for their first World Cup victory over European opposition after six attempts.

England will, however, be wary of their recent knockout record against fellow European nations, having lost five of their last six such ties at the World Cup.

Norway vs England: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of 2026 World Cup Quarter-Final

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Norway vs England outcome

Opta's supercomputer believes England are more likely to progress after running 25,000 pre-match simulations.

The model gives Tuchel's men a 50.4% chance of winning inside 90 minutes, while their overall probability of reaching the semi-finals – including extra time and penalties – rises to 62.3%.

Norway have been assigned a 25.1% chance of winning in regulation time, with the likelihood of a draw standing at 24.6%.

With Kane and Haaland set to lead the line for their respective nations, Saturday's contest has all the ingredients of a classic.

The winners will secure a place in the semi-finals, where either Argentina or Switzerland awaits.

Source: YEN.com.gh