Lionel Messi has revealed that winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina means far more to him than securing a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or title

The Argentine maestro made this revelation during an engaging “this-or-that” question session

Messi and his Argentina teammates are set to travel to Africa, where the reigning world champions will face Angola in a friendly match in Luanda

Lionel Messi has subtly aimed a jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo, making it clear where his heart lies when it comes to football’s greatest honours.

The Inter Miami captain and Argentina’s talisman says lifting the World Cup means far more to him than winning another Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi indirectly jabs Cristiano Ronaldo with his latest remark about the World Cup. Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images and David Ramos - FIFA/Getty Images.

Messi chooses World Cup over Ballon d'Or

The 38-year-old, widely regarded as the finest player ever to grace the game, shared this candid confession during a light-hearted “this or that” session with 433.

When asked to choose between a second World Cup title or a ninth Ballon d’Or, Messi, who earned 600 euros per month during his early days at Barcelona, didn’t flinch.

“Another World Cup or another Ballon d’Or? Another World Cup,” he replied, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

His answer, simple yet powerful, reflects the selfless mindset that has defined his glittering career.

It also sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and football lovers debating his response and its subtle undertones in the endless Messi-Ronaldo rivalry.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar's preference for team triumph over personal accolades quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter).

@Kaypoisson1 joked:

“He is going to win the World Cup again. Ronaldo will have to make a whole series on Netflix on why winning 2 World Cups is not special.”

@topsiteajayi added:

“We leave the Ballon d’Or for the kids; another World Cup is what we wanted. Let's go for it in 2026.”

@Pelz_01 teased:

“The Ronaldo podcast/interview isn't ending soon because this man is going to win the next World Cup. Get ready for Ronaldo to tell us reasons why the World Cup isn't important.”

And in a tone of admiration, @topsiteajayi concluded:

“Messi understands that if the World Cup comes, the Ballon d’Or won't be a problem. He is a smart guy that doesn't do cho cho cho without working.”

Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's 2022 World Cup success with his teammates on December 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Messi's World Cup legacy

Messi achieved his lifelong dream when he captained Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, according to FIFA.

Watch the moment Argentina clinched the World Cup:

His seven goals and countless magical performances earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, paving the way for his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or soon after.

As he prepares to lead the Albiceleste once again in their friendly against Angola in Luanda, the legendary playmaker remains as humble as ever.

For Messi, greatness has never been about collecting trophies; it has always been about sharing them with his team and his nation.

Messi jabs Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarks about the World Cup, saying the trophy remains football’s greatest achievement.

The Inter Miami and Argentina captain explained that nothing in his long and successful career compares to winning it in Qatar in 2022.

