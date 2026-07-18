Thomas Tuchel was met with boos from fans after his image appeared on the big screens ahead of the third-place playoff against France

The hostile reception came amid growing frustration over the German's cautious tactics during England's semi-final defeat to Argentina

A victory over Les Bleus would secure England their best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966

England fans turned on Thomas Tuchel inside Miami Stadium on July 18, booing loudly when his image and name flashed across the venue's four giant screens ahead of the World Cup third-place playoff against France.

British football journalist Henry Winter reported the hostile reception on X, capturing the depth of frustration that had been building among supporters since England's semi-final exit.

World Cup 2026: Why Thomas Tuchel Was Booed During England's Clash With France

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel, who made seven changes to the side beaten by Argentina, walked into the fixture having already lost significant trust with the fanbase.

Why fans booed Thomas Tuchel

According to Winter, the anger stems from England's collapse against Argentina in the semi-final.

England had taken the lead and appeared in control, only to concede and fall out of the competition entirely.

What inflamed supporters most was not simply the result but the manner of it.

Tuchel's decision to adopt an increasingly defensive shape in the final half-hour drew fierce criticism from pundits and fans alike, with England surrendering the ball almost entirely during that period and failing to threaten a comeback.

The third-place match against France gave supporters their first opportunity to make their feelings known in person, and they did not hold back.

Fans react to Tuchel's treatment

Reactions from supporters online reflected the mood inside the stadium.

@_AstralWeeks said:

"The fans know he messed it up. Trust gone."

@atudonegal wrote:

"Tuchel sabotaged England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 against Argentina 🇦🇷 12 per cent possession in the last 30 minutes Cape Verde had 40 per cent possession 😤 against Argentina 🇦🇷"

@RichardWFinsup added:

"He needs to go. Arrogant, incompetent and inept."

@David57George said:

"He needs to resign."

With the tournament now reduced to a battle for third place, questions over Tuchel's future as England manager are unlikely to go away quietly.

Supercomputer predicted defeat for Tuchel's England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer tipped France to beat England in the third-place playoff after running 25,000 match simulations.

The model gave France a 50.7% chance of winning in normal time, compared to England's 25.6%.

Source: YEN.com.gh