Nigerian singer Burna Boy sparked reactions after sharing a tight hug with Shakira

The embrace came as the pair rehearsed for the World Cup final halftime show

Shakira's question to Burna Boy sparked the viral moment fans can't stop talking about

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Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Colombian star Shakira have sparked reactions online after a tight embrace during a rehearsal session.

Burna Boy lifts Shakira in a tight hug during rehearsals for the World Cup final halftime show. Image credit: Hype Tribe.

Source: Twitter

The moment came just days before the pair are set to headline the World Cup final halftime show.

Burna Boy and Shakira are the voices behind "Dai Dai", the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The pair first performed the track together at the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11.

They are now set to headline the World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium on July 19, alongside stars including Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber.

The song has since topped Billboard's Global charts, marking Burna Boy's first-ever number one and Shakira's second.

Burna Boy lifts Shakira during rehearsal hug

During a rehearsal session ahead of Sunday's final, Shakira reportedly asked Burna Boy how he felt about reaching number one on the charts with their song.

Burna Boy responded by pulling her into a tight hug and lifting her off the ground, telling her, "That's how I feel." Shakira, visibly touched by the gesture, wittily said she wished she could lift him the same way in return.

The X video of Burna Boy lifting Shakira during their World Cup final rehearsal is shown below.

Fans react to Burna Boy and Shakira's hug

Reaction to the moment was playful, with many fans jokingly bringing Shakira's ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, into the conversation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

emekahm wrote:

"Burna, you will hear from Pique's lawyers."

Lord H Solar Solutions said:

"It's been a while she's been carried like that."

Maryama Cissey indicated:

"Gerard Piqué, come and see how Burna Boy carries your wife."

JUGGERNAUT added:

"Pique's gonna be on Nick Fuentes' stream by tomorrow at this rate."

Star-studded lineup set for the World Cup final

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, FIFA has confirmed a star-studded lineup for the World Cup final's closing ceremony, separate from the halftime show featuring Burna Boy and Shakira.

The lineup includes Italian singer Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and American-Ghanaian internet personality IShowSpeed, with a special appearance expected from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson is also set to perform the United States national anthem ahead of kickoff.

Source: YEN.com.gh